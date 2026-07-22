The mystery surrounding the death of Nolan Wells has taken another unsettling turn after a search leader revealed new details about how the 18-year-old was found on a Mississippi barrier island.

While authorities have suggested drowning as a possible explanation, the official cause of death has yet to be confirmed, and Wells' family continues to push for answers.

As multiple investigations continue, fresh accounts from those involved in the search are raising further questions about the college student's final hours.

How Nolan Wells Was Found

Todd Terrell, president of the United Cajun Navy, has shared new details about the discovery of Nolan Wells' body in an interview with Nancy Grace.

According to Terrell, Wells was found 'face down' and 'fully clothed' on the northwestern end of Horn Island on 6 July, two days after he disappeared during Fourth of July celebrations.

The body was discovered near an area known for powerful rip currents.

Terrell said the location where Wells was found was close to where search teams believed he may have entered the water.

'It was in the same vicinity of where he possibly drowned. It was not uncommon for the body to have washed up right there,' he said.

The search leader also described the waters around Horn Island as particularly hazardous, referring to a dangerous 'washing machine' current that continuously circulates through parts of the area.

He noted that similar conditions can be found elsewhere along the Gulf Coast, making the waters especially risky for swimmers and boaters.

Despite those observations, authorities have not officially determined Wells' cause of death. An autopsy remains pending.

Timeline of Nolan Wells' Disappearance

Nolan Wells, a college student and football player, travelled to Horn Island with friends to celebrate Independence Day on 4 July.

The undeveloped island, located off the Mississippi coast, is a popular destination for holiday gatherings and boating trips.

According to investigators, Wells' friends returned to the mainland without him later that day.

After learning he had not come home, one of his friends contacted his family, prompting his mother to report him missing.

A search operation involving local authorities and volunteer organisations, including the United Cajun Navy, began shortly afterwards.

Wells' body was recovered on 6 July on the island's northwestern shoreline.

Following the discovery, officials stated there were no apparent signs of foul play and said drowning was one possible explanation.

However, investigators have stressed that the official cause of death will depend on the autopsy findings.

Nolan Wells' Family Challenges Early Drowning Theory

Although investigators have publicly suggested drowning as a possibility, Wells' family has questioned whether that conclusion was reached too quickly.

Read more Drowning or Foul Play? Behind the Growing Suspicion Surrounding 18-Year-Old Nolan Wells' Tragic End Drowning or Foul Play? Behind the Growing Suspicion Surrounding 18-Year-Old Nolan Wells' Tragic End

His parents have said it would have been unusual for him to separate from his friends during the trip.

They have also questioned why he reportedly left his mobile phone with the group, arguing there are significant gaps in the timeline of his final movements.

Some of Wells' friends have maintained that he remained on Horn Island after meeting a girl and intended to return to the mainland on another boat.

They have said his phone stayed behind to protect it from seawater.

The family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is overseeing an independent investigation into Wells' death.

Preliminary findings from an independent autopsy are expected to be released as the family's inquiry continues.

Investigation Continues

The investigation into what happened to Nolan Wells remains active as officials await the results of the official autopsy.

Search volunteers have previously said one of the biggest unanswered questions is the period between Wells' last confirmed interactions with friends and the moment he is believed to have entered the water.

Investigators are continuing to examine that missing timeframe while reviewing evidence gathered from Horn Island.

For now, the circumstances surrounding Wells' death remain unresolved, with both law enforcement authorities and the family's independent investigators working to establish exactly what happened during his final hours.