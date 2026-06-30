Paul Flack's death has led to renewed questions about the pressures surrounding his sister Caroline Flack before she died by suicide in 2020, and what contributed to her taking her own life. Paul, 55, was found unresponsive at his home in Norwich on 21 June and later died in hospital, with an inquest now underway.

His death comes six years after the Love Island presenter died by suicide, leaving behind a family that has repeatedly said it has struggled to make sense of the loss.

Revisiting The Circumstances Of Caroline Flack's Death

Caroline Flack's death was examined at a coroner's inquest in August 2020. The coroner concluded that learning the prosecution against her would proceed was a significant factor, alongside long-standing mental health difficulties and other pressures. They also found there was 'no doubt' about her intent, while noting the wider strain that had built around her life in the months before she died.

Her death prompted discussion about the treatment of celebrities by the media, online abuse and mental health support, with some arguing that lessons from her case continue to influence public debate. Campaigners and media figures pointed to the intensity of coverage around Flack's private life and the role of social media in amplifying criticism.

Flack stepped away from presenting Love Island shortly before her death, after being charged with assault following a December 2019 incident involving her then partner. The Crown Prosecution Service had reportedly recommended a caution rather than a charge, and the decision to proceed was seen by some commentators as part of a wider debate about the treatment of public figures by the press, police and courts.

Flack had spoken publicly in earlier years about anxiety and emotional struggle, including in interviews and on social media. The inquest records and later reporting described a number of pressures in the months before she died, including legal proceedings, coverage of the case and intense public interest in her situation.

Paul Flack's Public Support For His Sister

Paul Flack spoke publicly about his sister's death and his own response to it. He paid tribute to her on Instagram with a message as he announced he would be leaving social media.

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'This will be my last post here. May those who know feel shame for eternity. Love you Caroline,' he wrote.

Paul later took part in the 2021 documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, which explored the impact of fame, mental health and social media on her life. The programme featured interviews with family, friends and colleagues, as well as archive footage of the presenter at different points in her career.

His death now leaves the Flack family facing further grief, as attention returns to the systems and institutions that surrounded Caroline in her final months. The inquest into Paul's death is expected to examine his own circumstances, though no findings have yet been made public.

The inquest and subsequent reporting have pointed to a combination of long-standing mental health difficulties, public scrutiny and legal pressure in the period before Caroline Flack's death. There was no single explanation given for why she took her own life.

Her family has spoken about the continuing impact of her death. Paul Flack's death is another indication of how loss can affect relatives over time, even after the news cycle has moved on.