Paul Flack, the older brother of late TV presenter Caroline Flack, has died aged 55, more than six years after his sister's death.

According to reports, Paul was found unresponsive at his home in Norwich on 21 June 2026 and later died in hospital. An inquest into his death has since been opened, while his final Instagram post about Caroline has resurfaced, offering a heartbreaking glimpse into the grief he carried in the years following her death.

The tragedy has prompted renewed discussion around mental health, bereavement and the lasting impact of losing a loved one, particularly after Caroline Flack's widely publicised death in February 2020.

Paul Flack's Final Instagram Message

Paul's final public Instagram post, shared in August 2020, came six months after Caroline's death. Alongside a childhood photograph of his sister, he wrote, 'This will be my last post here. May those who know feel shame for eternity. Love you Caroline x.'

The emotional message reflected the pain and anger he continued to feel over Caroline's death and the intense public scrutiny she experienced in the months leading up to it.

Friends later remembered Paul as a warm, funny and caring man with 'the best hugs and the most brilliant laugh.'

A graphic designer and artist, he is survived by his partner and two children.

How Caroline Flack's Death Affected Her Family

Caroline Flack died in February 2020 at the age of 40. The former Love Island and The Xtra Factor presenter had been experiencing significant personal and legal pressures at the time of her death.

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Paul became one of the family's most outspoken voices in the years that followed her sister's death. He appeared in the 2021 documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, speaking candidly about his sister's mental health struggles and the devastating effect her loss had on the family.

The Flack family has also continued supporting mental health awareness through Flackstock, a festival launched in Caroline's memory. Since its debut in 2022, the event has raised more than £700,000 for charities, including Mind, Samaritans and the Charlie Waller Trust, while encouraging open conversations about mental well-being.

Inquest Opened Into Paul's Death

A provisional post-mortem found that Paul Flack's death was caused by cardiac arrest due to hanging. Norfolk Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances.

An inquest opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on 29 June before being adjourned until 23 October 2026, while further evidence is gathered.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in from friends, supporters and organisers of Flackstock, many describing the news as another devastating loss for the family.

Paul's death has also renewed conversations about the long-term effects of grief, particularly after a public tragedy. Mental health advocates say bereavement can affect people for years and often requires ongoing support.

As the Flack family prepares for the next stage of the inquest, Paul's final tribute to Caroline remains a touching reminder of the enduring impact of loss. For many supporters, it also reinforces the message the family has championed since 2020: that speaking openly about mental health and seeking support can help break the stigma surrounding grief and emotional suffering.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental or emotional distress or is considering self-harm, please reach out for help. You can contact 988 in the US and Canada to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org. Support is free, confidential, and available 24/7. In the UK, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123.