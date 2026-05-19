A community has been left reeling after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in her own front yard following a series of escalating firearm attacks on her family home.

Investigators have confirmed that the victim, Camariya Tidwell, was an innocent bystander who was not the intended target when 34-year-old Sean Xavier Hubbard allegedly opened fire outside the Rock Hill residence on Saturday.

However, a chilling doorbell footage captured before Camariya's death and the days of stalking suggest that the suspect was targeting the family.

Sean Hubbard's Motive

Before Camariya's death, the family said that Hubbard had been taunting them for days and even fired several shots into the home on a different day while relatives, including children, were inside, the Hindustan Times reported.

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'He shot four gunshots through my son's room and my son and my grandson were laying in their bed,' Shifarnia McCullough, Camariya's mother, said.

Camariya's brother, Caleb Tidwell, said that the family had been living in fear in the days that led up to the shooting. 'For a week straight, he stalked my family's home,' Caleb said. 'He terrorized my family.'

The family said the suspect had previously worked on a family member's car, but tensions arose after a cousin told Hubbard she no longer wanted him working on the vehicle. 'I told him that I didn't want him to work on my car,' cousin Jamya McCullough said. 'This man threatened me, and I immediately blocked him.'

Chilling Video Captures Firing in a Wrapped Shotgun

Following the attack, the family installed a security camera at their front door, which later captured chilling footage of the suspect returning to the home. In the disturbing recording, a man identified by police as Hubbard is seen walking onto the porch carrying a shotgun heavily wrapped in cloth to conceal its profile.

Doorbell video appears to show the man accused of k*lling a teenage girl in York County firing a shotgun through the home’s front door. Investigators said the suspect, 34-year-old Sean Hubbard, later returned and allegedly shot and k*lled 19-year-old Camariya Tidwell. 😳💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/PR6FkexICO — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) May 18, 2026

Without hesitation, he points the weapon at the entrance and fires a round through the front door before fleeing the scene. Authorities said the footage was taken during an earlier afternoon attack when the house was fortunately unoccupied.

Fatal Escalation and a Late-Night SWAT Arrest

Despite the swift initiation of a police search following the porch shooting, the violence escalated to a deadly conclusion later that evening. Officers from the Rock Hill Police Department were called back to the same block on Mount Gallant Road at approximately 11:00pm on 16 May following urgent reports of a secondary shooting.

Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered Camariya in the yard suffering from a severe gunshot wound. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene by the York County Coroner's Office.

Following an intensive manhunt, the York County Sheriff's Office executed a high-risk SWAT activation at a property on Fig Branch Road at 3:30am on Sunday, 17 May, successfully taking Hubbard into custody.

As reported by WSOC-TV, Hubbard has been formally charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and an additional warrant for discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Meanwhile, law enforcement said that the Camariya was not the suspect's target. 'We do know that victim was not the intended target,' stated Rock Hill Police Department Lieutenant Michael Chavis during a press briefing regarding the background of the case.

'It was somebody else our suspect had an issue with, and he thought the best way to solve this was to engage in violence, which is horrendous.'

Family Demands Accountability Over Preventive Delays

The heartbroken family of the young victim has expressed deep anger over the timeline of the police investigation, questioning why the suspect was not apprehended immediately after the afternoon camera footage was assessed. McCullough described her late daughter as a bright, harmless, and deeply compassionate individual who loved everyone.

Law enforcement officials maintained that eight officers actively worked the initial call for over an hour and a half, scouring the immediate vicinity before expanding their search to the suspect's addresses. Hubbard is currently being detained in a local correctional facility under a strict no-bond order as the murder investigation continues.