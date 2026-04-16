A viral Instagram screenshot has fuelled intense speculation about whether Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have secretly split, but the available evidence tells a more measured story.

Rumours began circulating online after images of an alleged Instagram Story were shared across platforms, prompting fans to question the couple's status. The claims quickly escalated into talk of a possible split or even divorce, despite limited verifiable information. A closer look at primary sources, public statements and recent activity suggests the narrative is driven more by online conjecture than confirmed fact.

Viral Instagram Post Sparks Online Speculation

The controversy appears to have originated from a purported Instagram Story post attributed to Selena Gomez, which circulated widely on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok in mid-April 2026. The post, which was not archived on Gomez's verified Instagram account, was interpreted by some users as signalling relationship trouble.

However, no such post currently exists on Gomez's official Instagram profile, and there is no verifiable record of it in Instagram's public-facing archives. Instagram Stories are designed to disappear after 24 hours unless saved, which complicates verification, but the absence of corroborating evidence from Gomez's account raises questions about authenticity.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, has previously explained how ephemeral content functions in its Help Centre documentation, noting that Stories 'disappear after 24 hours unless saved to your archive'. This design can fuel misinformation when screenshots circulate without context or verification.

Selena reportedly confirmed her breakup with Benny Blanco on her Instagram story before deleting it, which now aligns with the rumors that had been circulating days ago. At this point, it might just be better for her to take a break from relationships and focus on herself for a… pic.twitter.com/M4XFPUaDJI — SAMSON👑🐐 (@Samsonthegoat25) April 16, 2026

No Confirmation From Gomez Or Blanco

Neither Selena Gomez nor Benny Blanco has publicly confirmed a breakup or divorce. As of 17 April 2026, both individuals' verified social media accounts remain active, with no statements addressing the rumours directly.

Gomez, who has over 400 million followers on Instagram, has historically used her platform to address major personal developments. For instance, she publicly confirmed her relationship status in December 2023 through direct engagement with fans in comments and posts. The absence of a similar confirmation in this case is notable.

Blanco, a record producer and songwriter, has also remained silent on the speculation. His recent public activity, including posts and collaborations, shows no indication of a personal upheaval of the scale suggested by viral claims.

Public silence does not inherently confirm or deny rumours, but in celebrity reporting, verified statements or documented changes in behaviour typically underpin credible relationship updates. Neither is present here.

Pattern Of Viral Misinformation In Celebrity Coverage

The rapid spread of the claim reflects a broader pattern in celebrity news, where unverified social media content often gains traction before facts are established.

In this instance, the combination of a high-profile couple, an ambiguous screenshot and the disappearing nature of Instagram Stories created ideal conditions for speculation to flourish. The narrative evolved from a single unverified post into widespread claims of a breakup or divorce within hours.

Social media amplification further blurred the line between fact and conjecture. Influencers and fan accounts reposted the image without verification, often adding commentary that implied confirmation.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are reportedly getting a divorce. pic.twitter.com/tDrZKj366o — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) April 12, 2026

Relationship Status Remains Unverified

There is currently no documentary evidence, such as legal filings, official statements or verified posts, to support claims that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have ended their relationship or initiated divorce proceedings.

In the United States, divorce filings are public records typically accessible through county court systems. No such filings involving Gomez or Blanco have been reported or documented in any official database as of this writing.

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Similarly, no press releases, interviews or transcripts from either party suggest a change in their relationship status. In the absence of primary source confirmation, the claims remain speculative.

Fans and observers are therefore left with a situation where the most widely circulated evidence, a screenshot of a disappearing social media post, cannot be independently verified. Under professional reporting standards, such material does not meet the threshold for confirmation.

While viral rumours suggest a breakup or divorce, the lack of verifiable evidence indicates that the claims surrounding Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco remain unsubstantiated.