England international Elliot Anderson has revealed that Kevin De Bruyne was a major inspiration behind his record £116 million ($153 million) move to Manchester City, after completing the five-year transfer from Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who has signed a deal keeping him in Manchester until 2031, said the chance to follow in the footsteps of the former City midfielder was a decisive factor.

Speaking directly about his decision to join the Premier League champions, Anderson highlighted the Belgian playmaker's lingering influence on his career trajectory.

'I probably said it last year, I think Kevin De Bruyne is someone who I've looked up to over the past seven or eight years,' the midfielder stated, adding it is incredibly special to sit in the same dressing room his idol once dominated.

Navigating the Elliot Anderson Transfer Chess Match

To recall, the completion of this agreement follows protracted negotiations that nearly broke down. Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis initially sought a package worth £126 million ($168 million).

City proposed including Champions League add-ons to reach this figure, but Forest rejected them as they deemed the prospect unrealistic.

City chief executive Ferran Soriano eventually intervened directly to secure the £116 million ($153 million) guaranteed fee, finalising what was briefly the most expensive British transfer in history before Morgan Rogers moved to Chelsea for £117 million ($156 million) on Tuesday.

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Getting the complicated paperwork over the line required senior intervention from both sides.

While City director of football Hugo Viana handled the early talks, the final handshake involved Soriano, Marinakis and the player's agent, David Manasseh.

It is a rare structural bypass for the Manchester club, perhaps underlining how determined they were to secure a physical, dynamic presence in the middle of the pitch.

Anderson actually conducted his medical with Football Association staff in Kansas City, Missouri, midway through England's World Cup campaign.

That international tournament ended in a semi-final defeat to Argentina, despite the national team taking a second-half lead through Anthony Gordon.

Anderson reflected on the experience favourably, noting that having the whole country behind the squad was an incredible feeling despite falling short of the ultimate prize.

The focus now shifts to domestic duties under new City manager Enzo Maresca. Anderson confirmed he has already sought character references from former Chelsea players, adding that he is eager to work under the Italian tactician.

Why Man City Committed Record Funds for Elliot Anderson

The scale of the financial investment reflects increased urgency in the blue half of Manchester. The deal includes an option for an extra twelve months and features wages reportedly reaching £300,000 ($400,000) per week if all bonuses are met, a rarity for new arrivals at the Etihad.

The recent departure of Bernardo Silva left a creative void, while the revelation that captain Rodri requires back surgery has created an immediate issue regarding midfield durability. Anderson is viewed as a readymade, robust solution to this issue.

Unlike Kalvin Phillips, who struggled to adapt, or Nico Gonzalez, who performed well but lacked the ability to anchor the midfield long-term, the new recruit offers both ball progression and the aggression necessary for individual duels.

Since last summer, man-to-man marking has become increasingly important in the top flight, making a strong, athletic player important.

The club had previously explored cheaper rotation options, often settling for signings who failed to break into the starting lineup. This time, they have purchased a guaranteed starter capable of anchoring the team for years.