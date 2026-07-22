Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes has spoken publicly for the first time since his country's painful defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, describing the loss as a reminder that 'football can be cruel' after the defending champions fell just short of retaining their crown.

Paredes shared an emotional message on social media on 21 July, two days after Argentina's 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The midfielder expressed pride in his teammates and the national team despite the heartbreaking outcome, saying the squad had given everything in pursuit of back-to-back World Cup titles.

The statement came as Argentina continued to process one of the most painful defeats of the Lionel Messi era and amid ongoing scrutiny of the chaotic scenes that followed the final whistle.

Paredes Speaks After Final Defeat

In his first public comments since the final, Paredes focused on Argentina's journey through the tournament rather than the controversy that overshadowed the closing moments of the match.

The 32-year-old midfielder said he remained proud of representing Argentina and praised the effort shown by the squad throughout the competition. His message struck an emotional tone, reflecting on the disappointment of losing football's biggest prize after reaching another World Cup final.

Paredes was one of Argentina's key performers during the tournament and was visibly emotional after the defeat, with television cameras capturing him in tears on the pitch following the final whistle.

Controversy Overshadows Argentina's Farewell

Despite the emotional message, Paredes did not directly address his involvement in the post-match confrontation that erupted after Spain secured victory through Ferran Torres' extra-time winner.

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The midfielder became one of the central figures in a mass altercation involving players from both teams. Television footage showed Paredes clashing with several Spanish players, including Eric Garcia and Gavi, during the chaotic scenes that followed the match.

Initial reports indicated that Paredes received a red card for his actions, although later reports suggested FIFA removed the dismissal from the official match record while continuing to investigate the incident. Any disciplinary action remains under review.

Argentina Left to Reflect on Narrow Defeat

The controversy came after Argentina suffered a devastating defeat in what many expected to be one of the final major international appearances of Lionel Messi.

Spain's victory ended Argentina's hopes of becoming the first men's team in decades to successfully defend a World Cup title. The match remained scoreless for much of the contest before Torres broke the deadlock in extra time to hand Spain the trophy.

For Argentina, the defeat marked the end of another remarkable tournament run, but one that ultimately concluded in disappointment.

Pride Remains Despite the Pain

While FIFA's investigation into the post-match incidents continues, Paredes' message focused on the emotions of defeat rather than the controversy surrounding it.

His comments reflected the mood of many Argentine players who have spoken about the pain of coming so close to another World Cup triumph. For Paredes, the loss served as a reminder that even the strongest teams can leave empty-handed.

As Argentina begins looking toward the future, the midfielder's message captured the heartbreak felt across the squad: pride in the journey, but pain at falling one step short of football's ultimate prize.