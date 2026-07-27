Jude Bellingham has become one of England's biggest sporting stars, with his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup turning him into a national hero and inspiring fans in more ways than one.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder is widely regarded as one of the world's best all-round midfielders, renowned for his athleticism, composure and ability to control games. Off the pitch, his charisma and film-star looks have only added to his popularity, with Bellingham even saying he would like to play James Bond after retiring from football.

That growing admiration has now inspired England's latest viral trend: a Jude Bellingham lookalike contest.

England's Search for Its Own Jude Bellingham

Ahead of England's World Cup semi-final, fans gathered at BOXPARK Shoreditch in London for a light-hearted competition to find the country's closest Jude Bellingham lookalike.

The event drew a lively crowd, with spectators cheering on contestants who bore varying degrees of resemblance to the England midfielder.

'So funny that they're doing this,' one audience member said while watching the competition unfold.

Many contestants were encouraged to enter by their partners rather than their friends. At one point, a woman could be heard shouting, 'That's my Jude!' as her boyfriend was introduced to the crowd. Plenty of supporters also turned up simply to enjoy the atmosphere and see who would be crowned the winner.

Marcus Legemah Takes the Title

The competition was won by Marcus Legemah, who was crowned the closest Jude Bellingham lookalike.

As celebrations began, he posed alongside a convincing Erling Haaland lookalike before the crowd broke into a rendition of Hey Jude, which has become closely associated with Bellingham during England's World Cup run.

The winner received a Beatles vinyl collection and a Deliveroo voucher worth nearly £1,966, a nod to 1966, the only year England have won the FIFA World Cup.

Children were also allowed to take part, but it was ultimately an adult contestant who claimed the title.

Why Bellingham Has Captured England's Imagination

Bellingham has become instantly recognisable thanks to his trademark goal celebration, standing with his arms stretched wide towards the crowd after scoring. The celebration has followed him throughout his career, from Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid and now England.

His hometown of Stourbridge has embraced his success. A mural celebrating the midfielder was painted in 2022, while pubs and local venues have been packed throughout England's World Cup campaign as residents gathered to watch one of their own shine on the biggest stage.

Bellingham's rise has been remarkable. He made his Birmingham City debut at just 16 before earning a move to Borussia Dortmund a year later. Coaches and scouts praised not only his athleticism and technical ability but also the maturity he displayed despite his age.

His impact was so significant that Birmingham City retired his shirt number before his 18th birthday, an honour rarely given to such a young player. Within the England camp, his calm leadership has even earned him the nickname 'Unc', with team-mates joking about his maturity despite him still being in his early twenties.

Breaking England Records

Bellingham's World Cup performances have only strengthened his reputation.

During England's third-place victory over France, he became the first England player to score seven goals in a single FIFA World Cup. He surpassed the previous record of six goals jointly held by Gary Lineker, who achieved the feat in 1986, and team-mate Harry Kane, who reached the mark across the 2018 and 2026 tournaments.

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has credited Bellingham's rise to his unwavering self-belief, describing his 'confidence in his own ability' as the quality that makes him England's standout player.

From record-breaking performances to inspiring a viral lookalike contest, Bellingham's popularity extends far beyond the football pitch. As England continue their World Cup journey, he has become not only one of the nation's brightest sporting talents but also a cultural phenomenon.