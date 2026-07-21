A footballer so famous that broadcasters build camera angles around his face has suddenly become difficult to identify.

Vinicius Junior has appeared with a visibly altered jawline after reportedly undergoing a chin harmonisation procedure in Brazil, days after his country's exit from the 2026 World Cup. Photographs and video clips of the Real Madrid winger circulating this week show a markedly sharper, more defined chin than the one supporters watched on Brazil's flank just weeks earlier. The images have triggered a wave of reaction online, much of it centred on how different the 26-year-old now looks in profile.

A Procedure Confirmed by Brazilian Reporting

Vinicius underwent the procedure at a clinic in Goiânia, in central Brazil, under the supervision of dermatologist Dr Alessandro Alarcão. The technique, known as chin harmonisation, uses injectable fillers to reshape and add definition to the facial contour rather than involving invasive surgery.

Vinicius reportedly sought to sharpen his chin after it drew scrutiny during Brazil's World Cup campaign, a run in which he scored four goals, including a brace against Scotland, before the Selecao were eliminated by Norway in the round of 16. Neither Vinicius nor Real Madrid has issued a public statement confirming the treatment, and the player has not posted before-and-after images himself.

The clinic and Dr Alarcão have not published a formal statement detailing the procedure beyond the description carried in Brazilian media. His profile has, however, drawn considerably more public attention since the images began circulating.

🚨 Vinicius Jr at the clinic. pic.twitter.com/abbDfm7Pyo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 20, 2026

Fans React to a Face They No Longer Recognise

The new look first became widely visible through an Instagram post from Vinicius's ex-girlfriend, the Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca, showing the pair together at the opening of her new gym. A second clip, posted by a friend identified online as Danilo Nascimento, captured Vinicius in side profile while signing Real Madrid shirts for supporters, giving fans their clearest look yet at the change.

El nuevo look de Vinícius Jr para la temporada 2026/27 😍 pic.twitter.com/lRaDkPZv3F — (fan) REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) July 20, 2026

Reaction on social media platform X was swift and often disbelieving. One user wrote that the before-and-after photographs were 'wild' and barely resembled the same person, while a Portuguese-language post said the writer's brain could not process that the man pictured was Vinicius. Other posts joked that facial recognition software would no longer work on him, and that he would need a new passport altogether.

The Fonseca post also drew attention for a separate reason: it appeared to confirm that she and Vinicius, who had split before the World Cup, have since reconciled.

vinicius jr looks so so different after this chin harmonization surgery.



did he allow the insults get to him? pic.twitter.com/8hxEDLblpV — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@chaaliiykay) July 21, 2026

Why the Timing Has Fuelled Speculation

The surgery's timing, immediately after a disappointing tournament for Brazil, has fed speculation about Vinicius's state of mind following the round-of-16 exit. It remains unclear whether the procedure was booked well in advance or arranged more spontaneously once the World Cup campaign ended. Cosmetic procedures of this kind are common among footballers and entertainers in Brazil, where clinics offering chin, jaw and cheek contouring have grown rapidly in popularity in recent years.

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Vinicius now turns his attention to Real Madrid's pre-season, though a return date to training has not been confirmed. The club is undergoing a broader reset of its own under new head coach José Mourinho, appointed after Real Madrid went trophyless across the previous two seasons. Madrid have been active in the transfer window this summer as Mourinho reshapes the squad ahead of the new campaign.

For now, the more immediate story lodged in fans' minds is not a transfer or a tactical shift but a face many say they briefly failed to recognise. Whether the reaction fades once Vinicius returns to the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu remains to be seen, though few expect Madridistas to mind much so long as he keeps scoring.

A footballer once defined by his pace and flair down the left flank is now, for a moment, being defined by his jawline instead.