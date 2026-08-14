A passenger's head and right shoulder were pulled through a broken cabin window during a flight from Greece to Germany last month after a fan blade broke apart inside the aircraft's right-hand engine, according to a preliminary investigation.

The incident happened on 10 July during a Malta Air flight operated for Ryanair from Thessaloniki to Memmingen, with the aircraft climbing at about 20,000 feet. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which was asked by Greek authorities to lead the investigation, said engine debris struck the fuselage and damaged the window.

The injured passenger, 61-year-old Serbian national Ljubiša Karović, was left partially lodged in the window and seriously injured. His wife, Svetlana Grković Maksimović, later told Serbian media that she and two other passengers held his legs for several minutes as the crew began an emergency descent back to Thessaloniki.

Engine Failure Shattered Cabin Window

The flight had departed Thessaloniki International Airport when the crew received a high-vibration warning from the right-hand No. 2 engine during the climb. According to the NTSB's preliminary report, the pilots reduced engine power and carried out checks after the warning appeared. When the vibrations stopped, they continued climbing on autopilot.

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The vibrations then increased again before the crew heard a loud bang. The pilots declared an emergency and began descending back towards Thessaloniki. Flight attendants reported feeling and hearing the vibrations before seeing a small amount of smoke in the cabin. Oxygen masks were deployed as passengers began calling for help.

A flight attendant found Karović partially lodged in the damaged window, with the window pane missing. The NTSB classified the incident as a fan-blade-out failure involving the aircraft's right-hand engine.

Passengers Pulled Karović Back Inside

Karović's wife said the sudden loss of cabin pressure pulled her husband towards the opening while he remained secured by his seatbelt. She said she and two other passengers held his legs for several minutes. She also said Karović lost consciousness several times during the incident.

Karović received medical treatment after landing for serious injuries to his hand and head, including burns, according to his wife.

The aircraft returned safely to Thessaloniki, according to the NTSB. One passenger received medical assistance after landing, while the other passengers later continued their journey on a replacement aircraft.

Bird Remains Found During Investigation

The NTSB found bird remains inside the No. 2 engine, while examination of the fractured fan blade also identified signs of fatigue. Investigators are examining whether the bird remains and previous suspected bird strikes involving the engine were connected to the failure. The engine had experienced four suspected bird strikes during the previous year, with bird remains confirmed in two of those incidents, according to the investigation.

The fan blades had also undergone ultrasonic inspections in May, with no defects identified at the time.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary had previously suggested that foreign object damage, including a possible bird strike, could have contributed to the failure. However, investigators have not concluded that a bird strike caused the blade to break.

The NTSB is continuing to examine the engine, fractured fan blade and other evidence. Its findings remain preliminary and do not represent a final determination of the cause of the incident or any potential liability.