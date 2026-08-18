Three people were killed when a private helicopter crashed in the Tholos area of Sifnos, a Greek island in the Cyclades island group. Greek Fire Service was alerted to the incident at 6:17 p.m. on Monday, 17 August.

According to local reports, the fatalities were a British newlywed couple and the Greek pilot. A fire broke out upon impact, which happened near the Sifnos heliport. The bodies were all recovered from the wreckage.

🚨 Private helicopter crashes in Sifnos



A private helicopter has crashed in the Tholos area of Sifnos, near the island’s helipad, triggering a major emergency response.



🔥 A fire broke out following the crash, while initial reports say three people were on board. Emergency… pic.twitter.com/j8kv5CshrJ — Greek City Times (@greekcitytimes) August 17, 2026

Dramatic Footage of the Crash

Information is sparse, but a viral video showed the moment the crash happened. The footage appeared to show the helicopter spinning multiple times before losing control.

A helicopter lost control and crashed on the island of Sifnos, Greece, leaving three dead. pic.twitter.com/O21jyQv6WB — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 17, 2026

Rescue operations involved two firefighters on a fire engine, a rescue team aboard a Rafnar rescue vessel from the Fire Service, and a doctor from the Sifnos regional medical clinic. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, though Greek authorities have started the investigation.

A social media user who claims to be a pilot commented on the viral video: 'Pilot here. This kind of horizontal spin-off is almost certainly due to a tail rotor failure. In that case, there was unfortunately nothing that the pilot could do to maintain control.'

Pilot here. This kind of horizontal spin off is almost certainly due to a tail rotor failure. In that case, there was unfortunately nothing that the pilot could do to maintain control. Sad to see — James P. (@dimitrisp997) August 17, 2026

Expert Insight on Tail Rotor Failures

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), a general aviation organisation, has explained what would happen in cases of 'loss of tail rotor thrust'. While its guidance is educational and not related to the crash, it provides context.

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'In a hover or with low airspeed, a tail rotor drive failure requires quick action,' Tim McAdams, a certified helicopter flight instructor, wrote on the AOPA website. 'The helicopter will immediately begin spinning and the pilot will need to close the throttle and perform a hovering autorotation. A failure low to the ground is normally recoverable; however, for pilots performing high hovers (utility helicopters doing lift work, for example), it is much more dangerous.'

Further, McAdams said: 'In cases where this has happened, some pilots have survived; some have not.'

Newlyweds on Their Honeymoon

The helicopter, which was identified as a Bell 206, reportedly took off from the town of Markopoulo, known for wine making, horse racing, and coastal beaches such as Porto Rafti. It is also near the capital, which makes it a convenient overnight stop before catching flights or boats in Athens.

It was approaching the Sifnos helipad to land, but the helicopter started spinning. Sifnos Deputy Mayor Manolis Fountoulakis told state-owned ERT News that local residents heard a loud noise preceding the crash. There is not much more that could be reported about the circumstances leading to the crash.

The crash followed a difficult week for Greece. Last Sunday, two people died while hundreds were evacuated following twin fires that broke out on an island near Athens. The fires raged 'almost simultaneously,' and around 200 firefighters were sent in a bid to control the fire as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, hundreds of tourists were also evacuated from the beaches in northern Greece as a forest fire threatened two popular resorts.