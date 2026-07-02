For thousands of parents across the US, the launch of the Trump Accounts app marks the beginning of a new government-backed savings scheme aimed at giving children a financial head start. The mobile app, now available on major app stores, works alongside the existing TrumpAccounts.gov website and allows families to manage the new savings accounts more easily.

The programme offers a one-time government contribution of $1,000 for eligible children born between 2025 and 2028. Account activation begins on July 4, when the first government deposits are expected to be made. For families who have already enrolled, the next few days are important.

What Happens if You Have Already Signed Up?

Parents who previously registered their child do not need to submit another application. According to the US Department of the Treasury, enrolled families will receive an email before July 4 explaining how to complete the activation process.

The official email will only come from no-reply@trumpaccounts.treasury.gov. After following the activation instructions, eligible accounts will automatically receive the $1,000 government contribution from July 4. Once activated, families can also begin making their own contributions to the account.

Who Can Add Money?

Parents remain the account custodians until the child turns 18. During that period, contributions can come from several sources, including:

Parents

Grandparents and other relatives

Employers

Other eligible donors

Annual contributions are capped at $5,000. Several employers have already announced additional incentives to help employees build larger savings for their children.

Micron Announces Major Financial Commitment

One of the biggest corporate supporters is Micron Technology. Ahead of the nationwide rollout, the semiconductor company pledged $250 million towards the programme. The commitment includes a one-time $250 deposit for eligible children living in communities where Micron operates, including Idaho, New York, Virginia, California, Colorado, Minnesota and Texas.The company will also match employee contributions dollar for dollar, up to $1,000 per child. Micron said the initiative forms part of its wider investment in workforce development alongside its planned $200 billion domestic manufacturing expansion.

How Do You Sign Up?

Families who have not yet enrolled can apply through the official Trump Accounts website or the newly launched mobile app. The Trump Accounts programme was established under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It functions as a tax-deferred retirement-style savings account for children under the age of 18. Its main attraction is the government's one-time $1,000 contribution for eligible children born between 2025 and 2028.

Where Is the Money Invested?

According to the US Department of the Treasury, all funds deposited into a Trump Account are automatically invested in the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPYM). The fund tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Index, giving account holders exposure to hundreds of large publicly listed US companies.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that if historical market growth rates continue, the initial $1,000 government contribution alone could grow to at least half a million dollars by retirement age. His estimate assumes long-term investment growth and does not guarantee future returns. As with any investment linked to the stock market, account values can rise or fall over time.

Treasury Warns Families to Watch for Scams

The launch of a government savings programme can attract fraudsters, and Treasury officials are urging parents to remain cautious. According to the US Department of the Treasury, official communications regarding Trump Accounts will only come from no-reply@trumpaccounts.treasury.gov.

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The department says it will not contact account holders by telephone, text message or post about Trump Accounts. Families should only access their accounts through the official Trump Accounts app or by visiting TrumpAccounts.gov directly.

Customer support is available through secure in-app messaging or by requesting a callback through the official website. Treasury officials also advise families not to rely on contact details found through internet searches, as fraudulent websites and fake customer support numbers may appear online.