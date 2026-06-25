Britain's love for fish and chips may be facing a new challenge — inflation. Although still a British staple, this once-affordable treat has become increasingly expensive as costs continue to rise.

As a result, many consumers are cutting back and looking for cheaper alternatives. Additionally, fish and chip shops are also looking to replace the traditional cod with less expensive fish options to protect sales while keeping prices affordable.

Why the Costs of Fish and Chips Nearly Doubled

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average cost of a fish supper rose from £6.48 in 2019 to £11.17. This sharp rise has been attributed to wider economic stresses. Factors such as inflation, rising fuel costs, post-Brexit trade issues, fishing restrictions, and global supply chain disturbances that are linked to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East all contributed to the increase.

As many households struggle with growing living costs, Britain's favourite takeaway is gradually losing its standing as a low-cost comfort food.

More Britons Lean Towards Lower-Cost Alternatives

As the impact of rising fish and chip prices is starting to be felt, more consumers are willing to trade tradition for affordability.

Last April, Harbour Lights in Falmouth, Cornwall, temporarily removed cod from its menu for a week and offered more affordable alternatives like hoki, hake, pollack, and coley. According to owner Pete Fraser, customers responded positively, with some suggesting the cheaper options should stay.

This positive response highlighted how consumer attitudes have shifted over the years. When Fraser did a similar experiment 15 years ago, he said that many were hesitant to pick anything other than cod. With the cost of living weighing down on most UK households, price has certainly played a key role in consumer choices.

Fraser said that coley and pollack can be sold for around £2 less, while still giving a comparable taste and texture, allowing businesses to make prices affordable for customers.

'We can't absorb that (rising cost), so we offer alternatives at prices people are familiar with,' he adds.

Fish and Chip Shops Face Growing Cost Pressures

This economic pressure isn't limited to consumers. Industry leaders warn that many fish and chip businesses are also struggling to stay profitable. Shop owners find it difficult to balance higher operating costs with customers' growing price sensitivity.

Read more System Under Pressure: UK Supermarket Prices at Risk as Farming Regions Overheat Worldwide System Under Pressure: UK Supermarket Prices at Risk as Farming Regions Overheat Worldwide

As a result, a lot of operators started diversifying their menus by supplying alternative fish species to keep prices in check while decreasing their consumption of more pricier favourites like cod and haddock.

Rising Costs Changing How Britons Eat

Fish and chips have been a defining part of Britain's food culture, but consumer habits are shifting because of rising economic pressures. This shift reveals how inflation influences consumer spending habits across the UK. People are now cutting back on non-essential spending, including takeaways, and are more selective on how they spend their money.

As a result, fish and chip shops are adjusting their menus to provide more affordable options. While traditional favourites still hold their appeal, changing customer habits show that price is becoming a decisive factor. What was once seen as an affordable everyday treat is increasingly becoming an occasional indulgence for a lot of households.