President Donald Trump rang the opening bell from the Oval Office as the Dow Jones closed above 53,000 for the first time, marking the launch of a savings scheme that hands eligible American newborns £749 ($1,000) in free cash.

The so-called Trump Accounts went live on 4 July 2026, timed to the 250th anniversary of American independence, and began their first full trading day on Monday 6 July. Every US-citizen child born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028 qualifies for a one-time £749 ($1,000) seed deposit from the Treasury, invested automatically in a fund that tracks the S&P 500.

As Wall Street rallied and the president promoted a laptop brand from behind the Resolute Desk, critics questioned who stands to gain most from a policy that ties a child's future to the stock market.

A Seed Deposit Tied to the S&P 500

The accounts trace back to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the sweeping tax law Trump signed on 4 July 2025. Under the Treasury's official launch announcement, a Trump Account works like an individual retirement account created for a child, with parents acting as custodian until the beneficiary turns 18. There is no cost to open one, and the money cannot be touched until adulthood.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent framed the programme in expansive terms. 'Trump Accounts are now live, giving every child a stake in the American Dream from day one thanks to President Trump,' he said in the 4 July statement. Families sign up by filing IRS Form 4547, either through the official app, at tax time, or via the IRS website.

The seed money is only part of the picture. Parents, relatives, and friends can collectively add up to £3,745 ($5,000) a year in after-tax dollars, while employers can chip in as much as £1,872 ($2,500) per worker per year without it counting as taxable income.

Contributions from charities, state governments, and local governments sit outside that annual cap, according to the Treasury guidance.

The Oval Office Bell and a Record on Wall Street

Monday's ceremony carried unusual symbolism. Trump rang the opening bells of both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq remotely from the Oval Office, only the second time a sitting president has rung the NYSE bell, after Ronald Reagan in 1985. Treasury Secretary Bessent, SEC Chair Paul Atkins, Senator Ted Cruz, and Michael and Susan Dell were among those in the room.

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The markets obliged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 155.84 points, or 0.29%, to close at a record 53,055.91, its first finish above 53,000, as reported in the CNBC market coverage. The S&P 500 rose 0.72% to 7,537.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.12% to 26,121.16, with a rebound in semiconductor shares driving the gains.

Trump used the moment to press his economic message and to plug a private company. 'Children at the age of 18, and after, become very wealthy people,' he said. He then told Americans to 'go out and buy a Dell computer,' and Dell shares jumped more than 7% on the day. The president, who has disclosed trading Dell stock, said he wanted the Dells to 'make back the money' they had pledged to the programme.

Billionaire Backers and the Question of Who Benefits

Private money has poured in around the federal seed funding. Michael and Susan Dell have committed more than £4.5 billion ($6 billion) through the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, funding £187 ($250) deposits for up to 25 million lower-income children who are too old to receive the Treasury's $1,000. More than 50 companies, among them Uber, Intel, IBM, and Nvidia, plan to offer account contributions as an employee benefit, the Treasury confirmed.

The enthusiasm has not silenced the doubters. A Brookings Institution analysis warned that because the accounts depend heavily on family and employer top-ups, they may disproportionately benefit wealthier households who can afford to max out contributions year after year.

That gap sits against a wider backdrop of uneven ownership. Federal Reserve data shows the wealthiest 1% of American earners hold roughly half of all equity wealth in the country, a figure Trump brushed aside last week when he told reporters that 'everybody's profiting' from the rising market.

Whether a £749 ($1,000) head start meaningfully narrows that divide, or simply hands the market a fresh stream of infant investors, will take a generation to answer.