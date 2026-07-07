A proposed investment scheme backed by US President Donald Trump has attracted widespread attention after supporters described it as a 'grown-up' version of Australia's long-running superannuation system.

Known as the Trump Account, the proposal forms part of the Republican-backed 'One Big Beautiful Bill' and would create tax-advantaged investment accounts designed to help Americans build long-term savings from childhood. While the idea has drawn comparisons with Australia's compulsory superannuation model, there are several key differences between the two systems.

What is a Trump Account?

The Trump Account proposal forms part of the Republican-backed 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' which includes the creation of government-supported investment accounts for children born during a specified qualifying period.

Under the proposal, eligible newborns would receive a US$1,000 government contribution into an investment account tracking a broad US stock market index. Parents, relatives and employers would then be able to make additional contributions each year, subject to annual limits.

The money would remain invested until adulthood, allowing it to grow through compound returns over time. Once account holders reach the eligible age, the funds could be used for approved purposes such as higher education, buying a first home or starting a business, with different tax rules applying depending on how the money is spent.

Supporters argue the scheme would encourage long-term saving and introduce more Americans to investing from an early age.

How Is it Similar to Australia's Superannuation System?

The proposal has been compared with Australia's superannuation scheme because both are designed to build wealth through long-term investment.

Australia's superannuation system requires employers to pay a percentage of an employee's earnings into a retirement fund throughout their working life. Those contributions are invested in shares, property, infrastructure and other assets with the aim of providing income after retirement.

Like superannuation, the proposed Trump Accounts rely on compound investment growth over many years rather than short-term saving.

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However, the similarities largely end there.

What Are the Main Differences?

Unlike Australia's superannuation system, Trump Accounts would not be compulsory and would not primarily serve as retirement accounts.

Australia's super is funded mainly through mandatory employer contributions and is generally preserved until retirement, except in limited circumstances.

By contrast, Trump Accounts would begin with a one-off government payment and voluntary additional contributions. The money could potentially be accessed much earlier in life for approved purposes, making the accounts more akin to long-term savings or investment funds than traditional pension accounts.

Another major difference is scale. Australia's superannuation system manages more than A$4 trillion in retirement savings and forms a central pillar of the country's retirement income system, whereas Trump Accounts would represent a much smaller programme focused on helping young Americans accumulate assets.

Who Would Qualify for a Trump Account?

Under the legislation, the accounts would be available to eligible children born in the United States during the qualifying period set out in the bill.

Parents would not need to make contributions to receive the initial government deposit, although families with greater financial resources would likely be able to increase the value of the accounts through additional voluntary investments over time.

Supporters say the proposal could help narrow wealth gaps by giving every eligible child a financial asset from birth. Critics, however, argue that higher-income families would benefit disproportionately because they would be better placed to make additional contributions and take advantage of long-term market growth.

What Happens Next?

The proposal has already generated considerable debate among economists, financial experts and politicians.

Supporters believe the accounts could encourage financial literacy, increase household investment and help younger Americans build wealth from an early age. Critics question the programme's long-term cost, whether it would meaningfully reduce inequality and how investment returns would vary depending on future market performance.

Although comparisons with Australia's superannuation system have become common, the two schemes ultimately serve different purposes. Australia's model is designed primarily to fund retirement through compulsory employer contributions, while the proposed Trump Accounts focus on giving children an investment head start that can be used during adulthood.

Whether the programme ultimately delivers on its promises will depend not only on its final design but also on whether it gains lasting political support in the years ahead.