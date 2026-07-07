The Trump administration is blaming 'box‑cutter vandals' for fresh damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., just weeks after hailing a multimillion‑dollar renovation as a 'big success,' and as officials prepare to drain the troubled landmark yet again.

The Reflecting Pool overhaul has been one of Donald Trump's most conspicuous vanity projects on the National Mall, pitched as a bold fix for chronic leaks and algae that have dogged the monument for decades. Trump initially told supporters and the press the work would cost about $1.8 million, but federal contracting records now show at least $14.7 million committed to a single repair contract, with total costs projected to exceed $15 million as additional work is added.

The upgrade included a dark 'American flag blue' industrial liner and 'nanobubbler' technology that the Interior Department touted online as having 'proven to be highly effective in eliminating the algae.' Within days of refilling the pool, however, the blue coating began peeling and algae returned in force, undermining the administration's triumphal messaging.

Burgum Defends Reflecting Pool Renovation as 'Big Success' Despite Drainage and Peeling Liner

The news came after Interior Secretary Doug Burgum spent the weekend defending the project on national television, insisting the Reflecting Pool renovation is working as intended even as the National Park Service prepares to drain parts of it again.

Appearing on ABC's 'This Week,' Burgum argued that Trump set out 'to make D.C. safe and beautiful' and that fixing the Reflecting Pool was a core part of that mission, citing long‑standing leaks he said were losing 45,000 gallons of water a day.

He contrasted the current work with the Obama administration's earlier two‑year, $34 million refurbishment, claiming that new industrial coatings and water‑treatment technology have now solved the leaks and algae.

In Burgum's telling, the combination of an industrial spray‑on liner and 'nanobubblers' has left the pool 'fixed in the sense that it's no longer leaking 45,000 gallons a day' and has cleared the water. He repeatedly described the project as 'a big success,' stressing that '99.99 per cent of the pool bottom is perfect' even as the administration acknowledges sections of the lining have failed and further repairs are needed.

Doug Burgum's claim that the reflecting pool "has been a big success" flopped hard on the Sunday shows, with hosts Dana Bash and George Stephanopulous tripping him up with basic follow up questions like, "The president claims vandals cut a 350 gash in the pool. What evidence do… pic.twitter.com/OYh2SkHeB8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 5, 2026

Pressed by host George Stephanopoulos about why a 'successful' renovation now requires another drainage, Burgum said officials were still assessing whether the entire pool needs to be emptied, adding that the reported cutting 'happened on the edge' of the structure.

Park Service photos and on‑the‑ground reporting from other outlets have repeatedly shown peeling blue paint and persistent algal blooms across large sections of the pool, raising obvious questions about whether the coating or the algae treatment were fit for purpose.

The Interior Department's own social media posts likening vacuumed algae to the 'remnants of the destroyed Iranian Navy' at the bottom of the Persian Gulf did little to reassure sceptics that the messaging around the project was grounded in clear scientific evidence. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Trump Officials Point to 'Box‑Cutter Vandals' as Costs Climb Past $15m

It can be recalled that Trump himself first introduced the vandalism narrative late last month, posting on his social media site that 'someone' had sliced a 250‑foot gash into the new liner with a knife or box cutter and poured chemicals into the pool. That number quietly crept upwards over several days, with the president later talking about a 300‑foot cut and then an alleged 350‑foot gash, figures Burgum now echoes while emphasising that the damage consists of 'multiple gashes,' adding up to that length rather than a single clean slice.

Trump's critics have pointed out that neither the White House nor the Interior Department has released public video or photographs clearly showing vandals carving through hundreds of feet of liner, an evidentiary gap that has only fuelled suspicion that the administration is leaning hard on a convenient villain rather than acknowledging potential design or installation problems.

Burgum: "The algae is all gone. That was a momentary thing. As it was being filled, there was algae in the pipes."



(So much for Trump's talking point that vandals put algae in the reflecting pool!) pic.twitter.com/GDXyF7nvBb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 5, 2026

Burgum took that argument a step further on CNN's 'State of the Union,' explicitly blaming 'box cutters' and claiming that there have been seven arrests linked to damage at the Reflecting Pool. 'There were box cutters. There have been seven arrests. There were people literally trying to destroy part of a monument, the Reflecting Pool,' he told interviewer Dana Bash, framing the incident as deliberate sabotage rather than a technical failure of the new coating.

When Bash asked whether there were photographs of individuals cutting a 300‑ or 350‑foot gash in the pool's bottom, Burgum declined to discuss specific evidence, saying only that the department has video and eyewitness reports and that the matter is now 'up to the courts.'

Federal prosecutors have charged former Olympic canoeist David Hearn in connection with alleged damage to the pool, accusing him of pulling away sections of the protective liner after Park Service staff said they saw him handling the material.

Investigators also say other suspects used sharp blades to carve a gash more than 300 feet long through the coating, though court filings made public so far focus on narrower episodes rather than a single cinematic slice across the entire monument.

Hearn, for his part, has denied the allegations, telling authorities he merely touched a piece of liner that was already floating on the water's surface. None of that cleanly resolves the central question that has now turned into a small political circus, was this expensive liner fundamentally flawed or did a handful of 'mad' vandals really do more damage than a century of weather and wear.

In another set of remarks, Burgum leaned on a more homespun comparison, arguing that the industrial spray‑on liner used at the Reflecting Pool is similar to robust truck‑bed coatings familiar to farmers and ranchers, and that such material 'would never just like peel off or fall off' under normal conditions. 'The only way you can end up with actual slices in one spot and not the other is that someone physically cut it,' he insisted, doubling down on the administration's narrative that human interference is the only plausible explanation for the gashes.

The problem for Burgum, politically at least, is that tourists, photographers and local critics have already documented patches where the blue coating appears to be sloughing away without any obvious sign of cutting, a visual contradiction that has inevitably fed the online pile‑on.

To recall, the wider project has already attracted scrutiny for its procurement choices, with the Interior Department awarding multiple no‑bid contracts to Atlantic Industrial Coatings despite the company having no visible track record with major federal jobs. Records show the main contract ballooning from an earlier figure of $13.1 million to $14.7 million in June alone, driven by successive cost increases whose specific purpose is not clearly detailed in public filings.

Funding is coming from the Recreation Enhancement Fee Program, essentially the pot of money generated by park entrance fees, so the spiralling bill lands directly on visitors and taxpayers rather than a private donor or foundation. That financial reality has sharpened public frustration, the perception that Trump's splashy aesthetic experiment has turned into an expensive s** show, to borrow the tone of more than a few viral posts, is now hard for the White House to ignore.

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The US Park Police and National Park Service, the agencies formally responsible for protecting the Lincoln Memorial complex, have tightened security around the Reflecting Pool and installed more cameras as the vandalism investigation continues.

Officials say they are 'in better shape now' to catch anyone attempting fresh damage, but they have not yet released the kind of detailed visual evidence that would satisfy sceptical viewers on TikTok or X that vandals, and not chemistry or construction, are primarily to blame.

With the liner still failing in places and algae again visible on the water, the administration is now caught between two unappealing options, admit the renovation itself is flawed or keep insisting that a small group of saboteurs did what decades of weather could not