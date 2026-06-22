A former Olympian says he was handcuffed and held for nearly five hours after touching a loose section of liner inside Washington's newly renovated Reflecting Pool. Hours later, President Donald Trump publicly claimed vandals were damaging the landmark and vowed that those responsible could face prison.

The arrest of David Carter 'Davey' Hearn, a three-time Olympic canoe slalom competitor, has placed an unexpected spotlight on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a £10.4 million ($14 million) restoration project already facing scrutiny over peeling liner, algae growth and allegations of damage.

Hearn, 67, insists he did nothing wrong, but federal authorities have charged him with destruction of government property.

Arrest At Centre Of Dispute Over Pool Damage

The incident unfolded on 19 June while Hearn was undertaking a 52-mile bicycle ride through Washington, DC.

Passing the recently refurbished Reflecting Pool, Hearn said he stopped to examine what appeared to be a section of liner that had already detached from the pool floor. Curious about the material, he reached into the water and touched the loose flap.

Moments later, he found himself surrounded by officers from the United States Park Police.

According to Hearn, he was arrested at the scene and taken to a Park Police facility, where he remained in custody for close to five hours before being released later that evening.

'I didn't vandalize anything,' he told media outlets.

'I didn't destroy or break or peel anything. By the time I realized what was going on, I was being put in handcuffs.'

Hearn maintains that the liner was already peeling when he approached it.

'I reached in there, and I was able to grab the end of that flapping piece, the already peeling piece,' he said. 'It was still attached to the bottom. I didn't remove anything.'

He is due to appear in court on 9 July.

Trump Escalates Claims Of Sabotage

The arrest attracted national attention only after Trump weighed in on the condition of the Reflecting Pool later the same day. Writing on Truth Social, the president alleged that vandals had targeted the newly renovated site and claimed the damage formed part of a broader effort to undermine restoration work around the National Mall.

'We've had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool,' Trump wrote.

He alleged that individuals had attempted to damage the pool's interior surface and linked the issue to other acts of vandalism reported nearby, including the appearance of the numbers '8647' etched into grass on the National Mall.

Trump further claimed that chemicals had been used to damage the pool and accused what he described as 'Radical Left Lunatics' of targeting the project.

The president's comments significantly raised the stakes around what might otherwise have remained a relatively minor incident involving a single visitor at a tourist landmark.

A day later, Trump announced that multiple arrests had been made in connection with alleged vandalism at the site.

'Who would do such a thing?' he wrote. 'These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail!'

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Questions Surround Newly Renovated Landmark

The controversy arrives at an awkward moment for the Reflecting Pool restoration project. The renovation was intended to improve the iconic water feature stretching between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. Instead, public attention has increasingly focused on reports of peeling liner and unusually visible algae growth.

Conservative journalist Emily Miller, who has closely followed the project, posted video footage of Hearn's arrest online. She alleged that he interfered with a hose being used by National Park Service workers to clear algae from the pool.

Hearn disputes that account. While acknowledging his bicycle may have brushed against equipment at the scene, he denies touching the hose itself.

For now, the legal case against Hearn remains unresolved. The former athlete faces a misdemeanour charge. A court hearing next month may provide the first clear indication of which version of events ultimately stands up to scrutiny.