President Donald Trump insisted on Monday that vandals had sliced a 350-foot gash through the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with a box cutter, a dramatic accusation he has so far declined to back with any evidence.

Speaking in the Oval Office on 22 June 2026, the president said he had personally seen the damage and that the perpetrators 'cut it very violently.' His account has shifted repeatedly, with the length of the supposed slit growing from 250 feet to 350 feet across successive tellings.

The row sits on top of a renovation that cost about £11.6 million ($14.7 million) and was handed out without competitive bidding.

A Shifting Account Delivered From the Oval Office

During an exchange with CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe, the president said proof of the alleged sabotage would surface later, telling reporters that 'you'll see it in court.' Pressed for photographs or video, he produced none, instead directing journalists towards the Interior Department and the National Park Service.

'I saw it. They cut it. They cut it very violently,' he said, claiming the floor had also been cut, lifted and pulled. He added that the administration also had pictures, but said they would be released at 'the right time'.

Trump first raised the allegation in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, describing a 250-foot 'gash' carved into the lining. By Monday, the figure had climbed, and within a single answer, he cited measurements of roughly 100, 290, 300, and 350 feet.

He also suggested, without support, that someone had tipped fertiliser into the water to provoke the algae bloom, even though loose paint and green water cannot be explained by a cut alone.

What Park Police and the Pool's Contractor Documented

The US Park Police said five people had been arrested on vandalism allegations and five more issued federal citations, with 14 police reports filed in total. None of those cases, as described by officials, involves the large-scale knife attack the president has alleged. The landmark has seen a heavier security presence, including National Guard troops, since Trump first raised the vandalism theory over the weekend.

Among those detained was three-time Olympic canoeist David Hearn, who told ABC News he was held for five hours after touching a loose piece of coating, insisting: 'I did not remove, I did not damage, I did not rip, tear, break, destroy or harm any part of the Reflecting Pool.' Hearn, who has a date in court on 9 July, said he was never read his rights. A 17-year-old was separately cited for allegedly taking a piece of paint. The Washington Post first reported Hearn's arrest.

Trump se gastó 14 millones de dólares en pintar de azul oscuro la piscina del Memorial Lincoln... pero no pensó que la pintura oscura elevaría la temperatura y provocaría algas.



Ahora para quitar las algas, Trump ideó verter peróxido de hidrógeno... pero no pensó que este… pic.twitter.com/5gXanPCi1D — Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) June 19, 2026

Atlantic Industrial Coatings, the firm that installed the sealant, told CBS News that only a 'very small part' of the seven-acre project needed repairs and that the problems did 'not indicate a failure of the liner.' The company said the work would be carried out under warranty once the pool is drained.

The Interior Department, for its part, attributed the green water to residual algae drawn from reactivated supply lines, and crews were seen vacuuming the basin and pouring in hydrogen peroxide as cleanup continued.

A No-Bid Award and a Donor With Two Felony Convictions

Federal records show the £11.6 million ($14.7 million) sealant contract went to Atlantic Industrial Coatings without a competitive tender. A separate £1.3 million ($1.7 million) contract for a 'Nano Bubble' water-cleaning system was awarded to Green Water Solutions, an Ohio company controlled by the J.J. Cafaro Investment Trust. Officials justified the no-bid route by citing 'unusual and compelling urgency' ahead of the country's 250th birthday. The New York Times first reported Cafaro's involvement.

Read more Ex-Olympian David Hearn Detained for 5 Hours After Touching Reflecting Pool, Trump Claims 'Vandalism' Ex-Olympian David Hearn Detained for 5 Hours After Touching Reflecting Pool, Trump Claims 'Vandalism'

Cafaro, who has given roughly £276,000 ($350,000) to committees linked to the president and owns a home near Mar-a-Lago, pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2002 and again in 2010, making him a two-time felon.

He told a newspaper in his home region of Youngstown, Ohio, that Trump 'doesn't know a thing about' the contract and that the pool turned green precisely because his technology worked, flushing long-trapped algae out of the supply pipes. His 2002 plea concerned a scheme to bribe the late Democratic congressman James Traficant, while the 2010 case involved a false statement over a concealed loan to his daughter's campaign.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said the award was made by the Interior Department and that 'the White House did not play any role in the selection process.' Green Water Solutions previously treated a pond at Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and holds a separate federal contract worth about £850,000 ($1.08 million) for a Tijuana River sewage pilot.

For now, the president's most vivid claim rests on a single line of defence, his own word, and a slit that no one outside the administration has managed to find.