The National Park Service account originally intended to support America's national parks has become a major funding source for President Donald Trump's ambitious Washington projects, with total donations received reaching approximately $790 million (£600 million) since he returned to office.

The account, which historically received less than $100 million (£76 million) annually, is now helping finance projects that have drawn criticism over their cost, scale and impact on historic landmarks.

The demolition of the White House's historic East Wing to make way for Trump's ballroom has also intensified debate over heritage preservation and the president's plans to reshape the nation's capital.

Unexplained $300 Million Deposit Raises Questions

Government financial records showed that approximately $300 million (£228 million) was deposited into the National Park Service account in September. The records did not identify the source of the money or its intended purpose, while the Interior Department declined to explain the deposit.

The scale of the payment was particularly striking because the department had forecast receiving just $50 million (£38 million) in donations that month. Instead, the account recorded $347 million (£264 million) in receipts, suggesting a substantial and unexpected influx of money.

The account previously received less than $100 million annually, but its total receipts have climbed to roughly $790 million (£600 million) since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. The president has tapped the funds for several projects, including the ballroom, repairs to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and his proposed triumphal arch.

Tony Irish, a former Interior Department lawyer who now works with watchdog group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, questioned the lack of disclosure surrounding the donation.

'Are the donors seeking certain government benefits?' Irish said. 'We just don't know, because of the lack of transparency.'

East Wing Demolition Fuels Heritage Concerns

The growing fund has attracted scrutiny because of its role in financing Trump's White House transformation, particularly the ballroom project that required demolishing the historic East Wing.

The administration announced the ballroom in July 2025, describing a 90,000-square-foot (approximately 8,361 square metres) venue that would be funded through private donations. Demolition began in October 2025, prompting criticism from preservationists concerned about the loss of a historic part of the White House.

The project's estimated cost has also increased. Initial White House announcements put the ballroom at $200 million (£152 million), but contractor estimates reviewed by The Washington Post later placed construction costs at approximately $600 million (£456 million).

The National Trust for Historic Preservation challenged the project, arguing that the administration had bypassed required reviews and approvals, further raising questions about protecting historic government buildings.

Trump's Triumphal Arch Adds to Washington Makeover

Trump's proposed 250-foot (76-metre) triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery has also become part of his wider architectural vision for Washington. The monument, planned near Memorial Circle and close to the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington Memorial Bridge, is intended to commemorate America's 250th anniversary.

The proposal has drawn criticism over its potential impact on the area's historic landscape, while its funding arrangements and final cost remain unclear.

The administration has defended Trump's efforts to transform Washington, but the latest financial revelations have renewed questions about whether funds originally intended to support America's national parks are being redirected towards presidential projects, particularly as the source and intended use of the September deposit remain undisclosed.