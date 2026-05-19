Donald Trump's latest Truth Social post featuring an image of a shackled 'alien' has drawn widespread attention online, circulating rapidly across social media in the wake of renewed discussion about Pentagon UFO file releases.

The post, which depicts the US President standing beside a muscular extraterrestrial figure in chains, appeared alongside other space-themed and military-style AI-generated images.

It comes amid continued public interest in unidentified aerial phenomena, following the Pentagon's release of files described as previously unseen. While the documents have fuelled speculation, officials and independent reviewers have stated that they contain no confirmed evidence of extraterrestrial activity on Earth.

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Trump's 'Alien in Chains' Post

The post shared on Truth Social shows Trump flanked by security personnel standing next to a silver humanoid figure restrained with handcuffs and leg shackles.

Other accompanying images in the same posting sequence depict spacecraft scenes, including explosions and control-room visuals suggesting military engagement in space. One image reportedly includes the caption 'target destroyed'.

The collection of visuals forms part of a broader series of stylised posts shared by Trump, many of which use AI-generated or digitally created imagery featuring political, military and science-fiction themes.

Timing Following Pentagon UFO File Release

The posts emerged shortly after the Pentagon released a set of files relating to unidentified aerial phenomena, described by officials as containing previously unpublicised material.

The release has been positioned by the Department of Defence as part of ongoing transparency efforts around UAP investigations.

However, experts who have reviewed the material have stated that it does not provide evidence confirming extraterrestrial visitation. Instead, the documents are understood to catalogue sightings, reports and internal assessments that remain inconclusive.

Trump has previously commented on UFO-related matters during his second term in office, including remarks at a White House event where he suggested that some of the material being reviewed could be 'very interesting'. He also claimed to have spoken with individuals who described unexplained sightings, although he did not provide further detail.

Social Media Reaction and Online Circulation

The 'Alien in Chains' post was widely shared across social media platforms, with users reacting to its imagery and timing alongside the Pentagon disclosure.

The post generated discussion among supporters and critics, with some interpreting it as political commentary while others questioned the use of AI-style imagery in relation to sensitive government topics.

Trump's Truth Social activity has regularly attracted attention due to its use of meme-style visuals and digitally altered content. His posts often circulate beyond the platform itself, frequently being reposted and discussed on other social media sites.

Pattern of AI-Style and Meme Posts

This latest post follows a broader pattern of Trump sharing digitally created images that blend political messaging with stylised or symbolic visuals.

In recent months, similar posts have included altered imagery involving political figures and cultural references, some of which have previously drawn criticism and debate.

The use of AI-generated content and meme-based communication has become a notable feature of his online presence, particularly on Truth Social, where posts often gain traction through reposting and media coverage.

Pentagon UFO Files and Official Position

The Pentagon's UFO-related releases form part of a continuing series of disclosures on unidentified aerial phenomena. Officials have emphasised that while the files expand public access to internal reporting, they do not confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life or technology.

Investigations into UAP sightings remain ongoing within US defence and intelligence agencies, with periodic updates expected as further material is reviewed and declassified.