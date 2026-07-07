US President Donald Trump just claimed credit for the regular seasonal Walmart summer sale, claiming that the company reduced prices across grocery, household essentials, outdoor living, and apparel products at his administration's request.

Walmart's discounts on thousands of items for summer are common. For instance, the company is selling a 2.25-pound bag of fresh red cherries for $5.63 now compared with the regular price of $11.18.

Furthermore, 73% ground beef roll is marked down by around 12% to $5.94 a pound. Corn on the cob has a discount of around 50%. Elsewhere, 24-pack Pepsi and Coca-Cola products now cost $9.97, while a 200-count of disposable paper plates is also cheaper by a dollar. Note that Sam's Club is also offering discounts on 250 items.

However, Trump claimed in a Monday Truth Social post that one of the 'biggest, best, and smartest Retailers in America, Walmart, will be lowering prices, by a lot, at my Administration's request to celebrate our great Country's 250th birthday.'

'This is a huge deal for the many millions of Americans who, smartly, shop at Walmart, which is a truly patriotic Company who loves the U.S.A. My Administration is lowering prices that Joe Biden incompetently raised with the worst inflation crisis in history,' Trump added.

He also took credit for falling oil and prescription drug prices. The billionaire also urged other retailers to follow Walmart in lowering prices of essentials.

Grocers like Walmart typically offer summer discounts every year. According to CNN, this year's Walmart discounts had been in place a week before Trump's Truth Social post yesterday.

A Pattern of Claiming Credit for Discounts

Trump also promoted a similar story last year, linking Walmart's discounts to his administration's actions. In 2025, he claimed that Walmart's yearly Thanksgiving meal basket was cheaper than in 2024, but he didn't mention that it had fewer items.

Walmart summer discounts are typically on produce that are in season. At the same time, the discounts are likely to help with higher living costs as grocery prices rose 2.7% over the past year, but under the overall inflation of 4.2%. However, grocery-price inflation has doubled compared with 2024.

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According to StoneX, nine of 18 Federal Open Market Committee members are now calling for higher rates, as markets price in a 63% probability of a US Federal Reserve rate hike by September, building a structural case for dollar strength heading into H2 2026.

Forex.com analyst Michael Boutros told StoneX that the Fed's decision to revise its headline inflation forecast to 3.6% for 2026 is more than a technical adjustment, but substantive hint about the nature of the inflationary environment.

'The Fed sees the inflationary problem here as much more deeply entrenched and well beyond just the inflationary shock we got because of the oil price surge and the Iranian war,' according to Boutros. 'The Fed is doing it from a little bit stronger of a position in that the growth and employment seems pretty stable.' Overall, he believes the Fed inflation revision raises the floor for US dollar strength.

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