US President Donald Trump has sparked a political firestorm after declaring, 'I love the inflation,' just as new figures showed the cost of living had surged to its highest level in three years.

The controversial remark came as millions of Americans grapple with rising household bills, soaring fuel costs and growing economic uncertainty fuelled by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Trump's attempt to play down inflation fears was swiftly seized upon by critics, who accused him of being dangerously out of touch with the financial pressures facing ordinary families.

On Wednesday, Trump downplayed anxieties surrounding consumer inflation after it climbed to a new three-year peak in May, driven by an energy price spike linked to the conflict with Iran.

Trump Sparks Outrage with 'I Love the Inflation' Remark

Democrats immediately seized on Trump's remarks to reporters, during which he stated: 'The numbers were great... I love the inflation.'

Reporter: Are you concerned, Mr. President, about the latest inflation number which came out this morning?



Trump: No, I love it. I love the inflation. pic.twitter.com/vktX6C9lbk — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2026

The opposition party has already built much of its strategy for November's midterm elections around public anxiety over rising costs, viewing the controversy as a pivotal opportunity to win back control of Congress.

Year-on-year inflation accelerated to 4.2 per cent, marking a noticeable jump from the 3.8 per cent recorded the previous month. The latest figure represents the sharpest increase in the consumer price index since April 2023.

Speaker Johnson says Trump’s “I love the inflation" comments were taken out of context.



Asked him if that’s what voters want to hear right now. “The president is laser focused on the domestic economic situation.” pic.twitter.com/n3SS0vtqyS — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 10, 2026

While Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson quickly stepped in to argue that the president's words had been misinterpreted, Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer countered that the remarks laid bare a complete indifference to the financial hardships facing everyday households.

Taking to X, Schumer wrote: 'Trump really said, "I love the inflation." On camera. For all of America to hear. His contempt for you knows no bounds.'

Trump really said, “I love the inflation.” On camera. For all of America to hear.



His contempt for you knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/ezoDSBPtej — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 10, 2026

The Democratic Party quickly turned the footage into a fresh campaign advertisement across its social media channels.

Accompanying the video, the party wrote: 'Trump said the quiet part out loud -- he loves inflation. Every American should see this.'

We finally found something that Donald Trump loves as much as he loves himself.



Inflation. pic.twitter.com/wEXwzgIZcx — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) June 10, 2026

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries joined the chorus of mockery, posting on X that the president's sudden infatuation with economic pressure meant Washington had 'finally found something that Donald Trump loves as much as he loves himself.'

Middle East Conflict Drives Global Energy Crisis

Global energy prices have skyrocketed following the outbreak of the US-Israel war against Iran in late February.

In a direct retaliatory move, Tehran effectively choked off the critical Strait of Hormuz, a maritime chokepoint that typically handles around 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas supply.

Trump stood by his earlier forecast, insisting inflation would 'come down like a rock' the moment the fighting stops.

President Donald Trump said he is not concerned about the inflation numbers that came out Wednesday, calling them "great."



Trump said when the war with Iran is over, inflation is going "to come down like a rock."



Trump then went on to suggest that the U.S. has been ferrying… pic.twitter.com/uUZxGWv0i9 — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 11, 2026

It is an optimistic timeline that independent economists heavily dispute, pointing out that even under the best ceasefire scenarios, unwinding the shock to global oil markets would likely take months.

Living Costs Hit a Three-Year High

The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures for May reveal that utility and fuel costs surged 23.5 per cent compared with 12 months earlier, led by a 40.5 per cent spike at the petrol pump.

Read more Donald Trump Unwittingly Admits Looming Economic Fears At White House Picnic Event Donald Trump Unwittingly Admits Looming Economic Fears At White House Picnic Event

Supermarket shopping bills also became more expensive for the second consecutive month, rising 2.7 per cent year on year.

The upward trajectory filtered through to a range of sectors, driving up the cost of healthcare, grooming routines, flight tickets and leisure activities.

It marks yet another blow for households across the country, many of which have spent years navigating a persistently high cost of living that has refused to reset following the pandemic era.

A succession of economic jolts — spanning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Trump's trade tariffs and the current military conflict with Iran — has consistently driven up the cost of living.

Even so, market experts point out that petrol prices have finally begun to level off, a shift that could signal a much-needed turnaround in the broader inflation trajectory.

Economists Forecast Potential Peak in Price Rises

'Higher energy prices again pushed up inflation last month, but we estimate that inflation has peaked and will trend lower in the second half of the year,' said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide.

She added that this was assuming there was a 'near-term resolution with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz'.

Stripping out volatile food and energy costs, core inflation crept up to 2.9 per cent in May, a slight increase from the previous month's 2.8 per cent.

EY-Parthenon chief economist Gregory Daco noted that, aside from more expensive plane tickets, the broader economy is currently shielded from the brunt of escalating fuel costs.

'For now, there appears to be little passthrough of higher energy cost onto core inflation, outside of airfare,' he said.

Energy Secretary Defends Administration Strategy on Capitol Hill

The political fallout extended to Capitol Hill, where Democratic Representative Emilia Sykes directly questioned Energy Secretary Chris Wright during a congressional hearing on whether he shared the president's positive outlook.

SYKES: Do you think your positions are in line with President Trump?



CHRIS WRIGHT: Yes, I hope so



SYKES: Do you love inflation?



WRIGHT: Uh. I love ending Iran's ability to have a nuclear weapon



SYKES: That was not my question. Do you love inflation, yes or no?



WRIGHT: No… pic.twitter.com/X5dnMGgVVx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2026

'Do you love inflation?' she asked.

Wright initially deflected, steering the conversation towards Washington's efforts to block Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Under closer questioning, he conceded that his preference would be for living costs to come down.

While standing by the administration's record, the Energy Secretary went on to characterise Trump as 'an entertaining, hyperbolic guy'.

Away from Washington, financial trading floors showed little confidence in the White House's optimism.

Global energy markets experienced a sharp spike during Wednesday's trading session, sending US crude futures up by roughly 4 per cent to nearly $92 (£68.75) a barrel as traders factored in the heightened risk of supply disruptions and lingering conflict across the Middle East.