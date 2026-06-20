Washington on 19 June 2026 was the setting for fresh claims that Donald Trump is furious with Benjamin Netanyahu, with a report saying that White House sources believe the president fears Israel is 'scheming' to pull the United States back into war. One administration official told the outlet, '[R]ight now, he's definitely madder at the Israelis than the Iranians.'

The Zeteo report by Asawin Suebsaeng and Prem Thakker says the tension has been building around Trump's efforts to get rid of the conflict he 'unilaterally began in February.' What Zeteo describes is not a formal policy shift so much as an angry White House mood, the sort of thing that can shape policy anyway when the person at the top is the one doing the swearing.

Trump Turns on Netanyahu Over War Fears

The outlet says one close Trump adviser described him as 'swearing a lot' about the situation, while another administration official said the president was more angry with Israeli leaders than with Tehran. According to the report, Trump has spent the past several days venting to advisers about Netanyahu, political figures and media voices in the US and Israel whom he believes are trying to pull him back into conflict or make it look as though he is backing down to Iran.

That is the heart of the piece and, frankly, the most politically awkward part for Trump. The complaint is not just that Israel is pushing too hard. It is that Trump, having tried to present himself as the man who could close the file on a regional war, now appears trapped between the politics of retreat and the politics of escalation. Neither is flattering. Both are dangerous. And the language coming out of the report suggests he knows it.

Zeteo also says Israel's continued attacks in Lebanon have sharpened tensions, along with pressure on Washington to walk away from a memorandum of understanding with Iran. In the report's telling, those moves have not softened Trump. They have made him dig in the opposite direction.

Trump, Iran and the Politics of Retreat

The source does not present Trump as a peacemaker so much as a reluctant warmonger who now understands the political cost of the mess he has created. Critics quoted in the piece from both the Republican and Democratic sides say he is surrendering to Iran, not standing up to it. That is the charge. The administration's defenders, if they are speaking publicly at all, are not getting much room to make a tidy counterargument.

Zeteo argues that the arrangement favours the Iranian regime in several ways, including sanctions relief and greater financial breathing room. It also says critics see Iran's leverage over the Strait of Hormuz as still intact, with the ability to extract fees from passing oil tankers. Those are not small details. They are the sort of terms that make a deal look less like an end to a war and more like a pause in the middle of one.

The report says Trump's decision is also shaped by domestic politics, with rising gas prices and inflation threatening Republican midterm prospects. That matters because this is not just about the Middle East. It is about whether Trump can keep the consequences of the conflict from spilling into American households and, by extension, into the ballot box. In Washington, that kind of pressure does not stay abstract for long. It turns into blame. Then panic. Then a lot of very expensive spin.

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For all the bluster, the most striking thing in the report is how personal the anger sounds. Trump is not described as issuing a cool, calculated rebuke. He is portrayed as ranting, pacing and, by the outlet's account, genuinely rattled by the idea that Netanyahu may be trying to force his hand. That is messy stuff, and it is exactly the sort of mess that usually leaks when a White House is trying to look in control.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. For now, that leaves the report hanging on the testimony of unnamed sources and the familiar murk around Trump's private temper. The question is whether this is a passing tantrum or a real break with Netanyahu. The answer, as ever, may depend on who talks loudest next.