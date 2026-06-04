The Federal Reserve warns that soaring energy costs linked to the Middle East are hitting supermarket shelves as businesses struggle to absorb the strain of rising global prices.

Inflation across the United States is accelerating sharply as the escalating conflict with Iran disrupts global energy supply chains, according to the latest Federal Reserve assessment.

The Fed's latest 'Beige Book' survey, released on Wednesday, identifies energy-related costs as the primary driver behind current inflationary pressures, warning that these spikes are now spilling over into grocery prices, shipping, and packaging.

The report painted a picture of an economy still expanding in most parts of the country, but one facing growing cost pressures as supply chains absorb the effects of disruptions in the Middle East.

The United States and Israel launched the war on Iran on 28 February, triggering retaliatory attacks from Iran and leading to the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route for oil and gas supplies. With roughly a fifth of the world's oil and gas normally passing through the waterway, the disruption has pushed energy prices sharply higher and created knock-on effects across multiple sectors of the economy.

Energy Costs Ripple Through Everyday Spending

The Federal Reserve said businesses across its 12 districts consistently cited energy-related costs as the primary source of inflationary pressure.

In the report, officials noted that 'energy-related costs tied to the conflict in the Middle East were the primary driver of inflationary pressures, with spillovers into shipping, packaging, groceries, and fertiliser'.

That assessment highlights how higher fuel and energy prices can spread beyond petrol stations and utility bills. Increased transportation costs can raise the price of moving goods across the country, while more expensive packaging and fertiliser can affect food production and distribution. As a result, grocery prices could face additional upward pressure if those costs continue filtering through supply chains.

The Beige Book, which compiles information gathered by the Federal Reserve's 12 regional districts through conversations with business contacts, economists, and other sources, suggested that companies are already facing difficult pricing decisions. While costs have risen, business owners indicated that prices charged to consumers have not increased at the same pace as non-labour expenses.

According to the report, many firms appear to be accepting lower profit margins to protect revenue and avoid pushing customers away with steeper price increases. That balancing act may become more difficult if energy costs remain elevated for an extended period.

The report follows government data released last month showing that the Fed's preferred measure of inflation recorded its highest year-on-year increase since 2023 in April. Although inflation pressures have multiple causes, the latest survey suggests that the effects of the Iran conflict are now being felt across a growing number of industries.

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Consumers Face Uneven Economic Pressure

While overall economic activity continued to expand at a slight-to-moderate pace in 10 of the Federal Reserve's 12 districts, the report showed that households are not experiencing the economy in the same way.

Higher-income consumers were described as remaining relatively resilient despite the inflationary backdrop.

Their spending patterns continued to support demand, reflecting what economists often refer to as a 'K-shaped economy', where wealthier households maintain or even increase spending while lower-income groups face greater challenges.

The 'Beige Book' offered a particularly striking description of middle-income consumers, stating that they were 'squeezing more life out of every dollar before deciding to spend it'. At the same time, lower-income households were reported to be under greater financial strain.

The changing behaviour of consumers has already begun to show up in spending patterns. The report noted increased use of credit cards, fewer visits to retail stores, and stronger demand for essential goods. These trends suggest that many households are becoming more selective about where and how they spend their money as living costs remain elevated.

The labour market, meanwhile, showed relatively little movement. Employment conditions were largely unchanged across 11 districts, with only one district reporting modest growth.

The Fed described conditions as a 'low-hire, low-fire environment', adding that workers are increasingly reluctant to switch jobs due to broader economic uncertainty.

One area that stood out was manufacturing. The report said manufacturing hiring was among the strongest areas of job growth in several districts, supported by defence-related activity and increasing demand for data centres. Those trends align with rising demand linked to the ongoing conflict, as well as continued investment in artificial intelligence technology.

Taken together, the Federal Reserve's latest findings suggest that the economic effects of the Iran conflict are reaching far beyond energy markets. While the broader economy continues to grow, higher costs are spreading through supply chains and placing additional pressure on consumers, particularly those already facing tighter budgets. With groceries, shipping, and other essentials now feeling the impact of rising energy prices, many Americans may soon find that global events are becoming increasingly visible in their everyday spending.

As higher costs filter through supply chains, the Federal Reserve's findings suggest that the economic consequences of global geopolitical events are becoming increasingly visible in the daily lives of American consumers.