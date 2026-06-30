Donald Trump on Monday demanded that petrol stations across the United States cut prices 'immediately,' ordering retailers in a Truth Social post to drive the cost of gasoline down towards $2.50 a gallon and warning that 'big problems' awaited those who did not comply.

The political pressure over the cost of fuel, an issue that has dogged Trump throughout a period of volatile oil markets and tensions in the Middle East. Oil prices, which spiked earlier this year after US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliation by Tehran, have since fallen back to around $68 a barrel as diplomacy resumed and a ceasefire was extended. Trump now argues that motorists are not seeing the benefit of that decline when they pull up at the pump.

In his latest intervention, the president accused gasoline retailers of failing to pass on the lower crude price to American drivers and insisted the numbers simply did not add up.

'Gasoline Retailers must get their Prices down, IMMEDIATELY!' Trump wrote, claiming that fuel costs were 'too high considering that Oil is now at $68 a Barrel, and heading south.'

He went further, saying retailers knew they were out of line. 'The Retailers must quickly react to this statement, and do what they know is right DROP YOUR PRICE FOR OUR GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE!' he posted, presenting the move less as a request than as a direct instruction from the Oval Office.

Donald Trump Pushes For $2.50 Pump Price Target

Average US petrol prices have been slower to move than crude futures, in part because stations often sell fuel purchased when oil was significantly more expensive. Industry analysts regularly point out this lagging effect. Trump, however, showed little patience for that explanation and suggested something closer to profiteering.

He urged retailers to 'start targeting around the $2.50 a Gallon number,' effectively setting an informal benchmark for what he believes Americans should be paying. He then turned the language up a notch, warning that companies should not be allowed to cash in on falling wholesale costs.

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'There will be no gauging [sic], which is totally illegal. If Retailers don't do this, big problems lie ahead!' Donald Trump wrote, apparently referring to price gouging. The phrase 'big problems' was left hanging without detail, though it clearly implied potential legal or regulatory action.

Nothing in his post spelled out how the White House intended to enforce such a demand, and no formal policy move accompanied the social media broadside. As of now, there is no confirmed government mechanism that would compel private petrol stations to cut prices to a specific level, so Trump's call should be taken with a grain of salt until any concrete measures are announced.

Even so, it was not an isolated outburst. Just last week, Trump said he had instructed the Department of Justice to investigate whether major oil firms were keeping prices 'artificially high' despite the recent slide in crude. At the time, he accused the industry of 'gouging' motorists by failing to reduce pump prices quickly enough as global energy markets calmed.

Donald Trump Targets California Fuel Taxes In New Jab

After training his fire on retailers, Trump also singled out California, reviving a long‑running Republican complaint about that state's fuel taxes. He claimed residents were being punished by their own leaders.

'And California should stop charging such heavy Taxes on their Gasoline. Soon the Tax will be higher than the Product itself, and the United States will not stand for it, nor will the People of California, who are being abused by these ridiculous Taxes, and by their own Government,' he wrote.

It was classic Trump: a mix of economic grievance and political theatre, folding a complex pricing system into a vivid, if imprecise, line that 'soon the Tax will be higher than the Product itself.' There is no supporting data in his post to show that taxes are set to overtake the underlying fuel cost, but the complaint taps into genuine frustration in high‑tax states where motorists often pay well above the national average.

Officials in California had not responded publicly to the latest broadside at the time of writing, and oil companies have yet to issue detailed statements on Trump's demand for $2.50 a gallon. The president's allies are likely to present the intervention as proof he is siding with 'the Great American People' against corporate interests. Critics will see another round of public pressure unbound from the economic realities of supply chains and inventory cycles.

Oil traders, for their part, have been watching a very different set of indicators: Middle East stability, US production, global demand. When those forces pushed crude higher after the US–Israel–Iran flare‑up, Americans paid more at the pump within weeks. Now that prices have retreated, Trump is insisting the reverse should happen almost as fast.

The underlying question is whether presidential pressure alone can bend a fragmented retail fuel market to his will. For now, all that exists is a sharply worded post, a threatened crackdown on unspecified 'gauging,' and a politically potent promise of $2.50 gas that millions of drivers would love to see on the forecourt signs, but which no one in government has yet explained how to deliver.