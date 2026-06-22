Social Security's 2027 cost‑of‑living adjustment could be one of the largest in decades, but the same inflation that might lift payments is also making the programme's finances look more fragile.

By June 2026, independent forecasts were putting the 2027 COLA between 3.8% and 4.7%, while the Social Security trustees warned that the retirement trust fund is now expected to run dry sooner, pushing it closer to across‑the‑board cuts of up to 22% by the fourth quarter of 2032.

Trumpflation And The 2027 Social Security 'Trump Bump'

The 2027 Social Security COLA is shaping up, on current data, to be historic. Independent estimates now suggest one of the largest increases in 36 years, driven by what analysts and commentators have started to call 'Trumpflation', the price surge linked to President Donald Trump's recent economic and foreign policy decisions.

Inflation was running at a relatively modest 2.4% in February. That changed after Trump ordered US forces to attack Iran on 28 February. Iran responded by effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, halting the daily flow of around 20 million barrels of petroleum liquids.

Fuel prices jumped at the fastest pace in more than 30 years, with petrol and diesel costs ripping higher and feeding straight through into transport and production bills.

BREAKING: May CPI inflation rises to 4.2%, the highest level since April 2023.



Core CPI inflation also rises to 2.9%, the highest since September 2025.



Inflation in the US is officially back above 4% and more than double the Fed's target.



Odds of Fed rate hikes are rising. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 10, 2026

Those energy shocks have already pushed trailing 12‑month inflation to 4.2% in May, more than double the Federal Reserve's target.

The Kobeissi Letter, a well‑followed markets newsletter, noted on X that headline inflation is back above 4%, core inflation has climbed to 2.9%, and 'odds of Fed rate hikes are rising.'

Senior advocates have plugged those numbers into their Social Security models. The Senior Citizens League, a non‑partisan group, now projects a 2027 COLA of 3.8%, up from 2.8% after the February and March inflation reports, though a touch lower than the 3.9% it had pencilled in before the latest data.

Independent Social Security analyst Mary Johnson is more aggressive, forecasting a 4.7% increase in 2027, having been at just 1.7% a few months ago.

If Johnson is right, it would be the fourth‑largest percentage rise since 1992, behind COLAs of 5.8% in 2009, 5.9% in 2022 and 8.7% in 2023.

On the ground, that would translate to about $98 (£74.04) extra per month for the average retired worker in 2027, and 'Trump bumps' of roughly $77 and $76 (£58.17 and £57.42) a month for disabled workers and survivor beneficiaries respectively.

Why A Bigger Social Security COLA Speeds Up The 22% Cut Threat

The uncomfortable bit of this story sits in the latest annual report from the Social Security Board of Trustees. Earlier this month, the Trustees warned that the programme's projected 75‑year funding shortfall had ballooned to $29.3 trillion (£22.14 trillion), up from $25.1 trillion (£18.96 million) only a year earlier.

The Old‑Age and Survivors Insurance, or OASI, trust fund, which pays benefits to 54.3 million retired workers and 5.8 million survivors of deceased workers, is forecast to deplete its reserves by the fourth quarter of 2032.

The fund will not go 'bankrupt' in the Hollywood sense, since payroll taxes will keep rolling in, but on the current trajectory it will not be able to finance the full, promised benefit schedule.

If Congress does nothing, the Trustees say retirees and survivors could face benefit reductions of up to 22% once the reserves run dry in late 2032.

The snag is that a beefier COLA, like the Trump bump currently expected in 2027, accelerates the drawdown of those reserves.

The Trustees' long‑term projections assume relatively modest future COLAs. A 4.7% rise, or anything close, means paying out more than they had modelled, pulling the depletion date closer and deepening the long‑term gap.

Trump's flagship tax‑and‑spend package, the self‑styled 'Big, Beautiful Bill', also eats into Social Security's finances. Between 2025 and 2028, it introduces several temporary tax breaks, including a higher senior deduction and exemptions for tips and overtime.

Those measures let workers keep more of their pay, but they also shrink the pool of earnings subject to the 12.4% payroll tax that funds Social Security. That tax on wages and salaries, not investment income, accounts for more than 91% of the programme's revenue as of 2025.

According to the Social Security Administration's Office of the Actuary, the Big, Beautiful Bill will raise programme costs by $168.6 billion (£127.37 billion) from tax years 2025 to 2034. The same projection suggests it will push the OASI trust fund over the edge roughly three months earlier than previously expected.

What Retirees Should Watch

The 2026 Trustees Report landed on 9 June with a specific scenario that made a lot of near‑retirees sit up. Picture a 61‑year‑old who had planned to claim Social Security at full retirement age in 2032, expecting a benefit of roughly $2,400 (£1,813) a month based on their latest Social Security Administration statement. The report brought the depletion date into the final quarter of 2032, exactly when that person planned to claim.

On paper, a 22% cut would knock that hypothetical $2,400 (£1,813) cheque down by about $530 (£400) a month, or over $6,300 (£4,759) a year.

One retiree, posting on an online forum, asked whether he should instead claim at 62 just to lock in something before the reduction. Claiming at 62 rather than at full retirement age permanently reduces a benefit by about 30%.

In the same example, that pulls the monthly cheque from $2,400 (£1,813) to around $1,680 (£1,269). A 22% cut applied to the unreduced benefit, if it ever happens, would drop the cheque to about $1,870 (£1,412).

The compounding effect of COLAs deepens that gap. The 2.8% COLA that took effect in 2026, and any future increases driven by a higher CPI‑W, are calculated as percentages.

The Trustees' 22% figure also needs unpicking. The OASI running short of reserves does not mean Social Security vanishes. Payroll taxes would still cover around 78% of scheduled benefits in the early 2030s, according to the report.

The Wider 'Trump Bump' Trap For Social Security

The social security trap here is that inflation and politics are pulling in opposite directions. Trumpflation and the Iran war have juiced near‑term COLA forecasts into the 3.8 to 4.7% range, based mainly on Bureau of Labor Statistics data from January to May.

May's figures showed a 4.2% year‑on‑year rise in the CPI‑U, with energy prices accounting for more than 60% of the monthly increase.

Yet the actual 2027 Social Security COLA will be set using the CPI‑W, and only the July, August and September 2026 readings really count. If energy prices ease as the Iran conflict cools, or if wider inflation slows, that bumper Trump bump could shrink before it ever hits pensioners' bank accounts.

At the same time, the structural hit from faster COLAs and looser payroll tax rules is already baked into the Trustees' projections. The Office of the Actuary has costed the Big, Beautiful Bill. The higher path for inflation has already widened the funding gap.

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The result is a slightly mad position. Retirees are being told to expect one of the biggest Social Security raises in a generation, a rise that will help them cope with higher fuel and food bills in the short run, while the very same raise helps bring forward the day when the programme has to trim everyone's payment by roughly a fifth.

Social Security remains the backbone of retirement income in the United States. In April, more than 54 million retired workers received an average monthly Social Security benefit of around $2,081 (£1,572), and official estimates suggest that up to 90% of retirees rely on this income to cover everyday expenses.

Each October, the system announces its cost‑of‑living adjustment, or COLA, an inflation‑linked 'pay rise' designed to stop pensions being quietly eroded by higher prices.