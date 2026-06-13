Read more 'Our Economy Is Getting Worse': Trump Supporter Blasts POTUS Because 'Everything Is Going Up' 'Our Economy Is Getting Worse': Trump Supporter Blasts POTUS Because 'Everything Is Going Up'

Donald Trump's economic message is showing signs of strain among a group that helped return him to the White House. During a segment on MSNBC's The Briefing with Jen Psaki, three-time Trump voters in Ohio told reporter Alex Tabet that rising prices, financial pressure and concerns about the economy have left them questioning their support for the president.

The interviews come as public frustration over living costs remains high. Reuters polling found that just 22% of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the cost of living, while 70% disapprove. Reuters has also reported that while parts of the administration's economic agenda have delivered gains in investment and growth, inflation and job creation remain persistent concerns.

Cost-Of-Living Pressure

Annette Dombrowski delivered one of the segment's most emotional moments. She told Tabet that financial worries have become overwhelming as she faces the prospect of losing her job when the power plant where she works as a janitor closes at the end of the month.

'I don't want to work anymore, but I can't afford to retire,' she said.

Dombrowski said she continues to see grocery prices rise and expressed frustration that costs have not fallen as she expected. The issue has become a central concern for many households, particularly those on fixed incomes or approaching retirement.

When asked whether Trump understands the financial pressures facing ordinary Americans, Dombrowski questioned whether he could relate to those experiences.

'Wear the clothes. Wear the shoes. Wear your Walmart clothes. Wear your Walmart shoes. Do your thrift store shopping,' she said.

Her comments reflected a broader concern about affordability and the extent to which voters feel economic debates in Washington align with the realities of household budgets.

Promises Questioned

Another voter, Chris Tackett, focused his criticism on what he viewed as a gap between campaign promises and current economic conditions.

He argued that Trump had retreated from key campaign messages and pointed to the president's repeated pledge to 'drill, drill, drill' as an example.

MS NOW reporter Alex Tabet talked with Trump voters to see how they're feeling about his economy. The answers are not good news for Trump. https://t.co/AhmFXITn2r pic.twitter.com/37rlwc3dPb — The Briefing with Jen Psaki (@PsakiBriefing) June 12, 2026

'All we heard was drill, drill, drill during the election, and now all we're getting is drilled into the dirt with these prices,' Tackett said.

The remark became one of the defining moments of the segment and highlighted frustration among some supporters who expected lower costs following the election.

Tackett's criticism centred on economic outcomes rather than political ideology, reflecting concerns about prices, wages and household finances.

Growing Frustration

Rob Couch expressed perhaps the strongest reaction of the three voters interviewed.

Speaking during the programme, he said: 'You want me to really say it on air? I'd say f--- you.'

Couch went on to accuse Trump of being 'disrespectful to us' and said the president 'doesn't care.'

The comments marked a striking contrast with the support all three voters had previously given Trump across multiple elections and underscored the depth of frustration voiced during the discussion.

Inflation and Wage Pressure

The concerns raised by the Ohio voters come against a backdrop of continuing economic pressure.

Axios reported that prices are rising faster than wages, reducing purchasing power for many workers. Economists often view real wage growth as a key measure of whether households are benefiting from broader economic gains.

Reuters has described Trump's economic record as mixed, citing gains in investment alongside persistent inflation and slower job creation. Earlier reporting found unemployment had risen to 4.3%, while job growth had moderated compared with previous years.

While those figures do not point to a severe economic downturn, they help explain why many voters continue to express concern about everyday costs despite broader indicators showing areas of economic resilience.

Trump has repeatedly argued that inflation is under control and has defended his economic policies. However, affordability remains a politically sensitive issue as many Americans continue to cite housing, food and household expenses among their primary concerns.

Political Challenge

The Ohio interviews represent only a small group of voters, but they arrive at a time when broader polling suggests the cost of living remains one of the administration's most significant political challenges.

Reuters polling indicates dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of living costs extends beyond traditional political opponents. For the White House, the issue is particularly important because economic concerns played a central role in Trump's appeal to many working-class voters.

Whether the frustrations expressed by Dombrowski, Tackett and Couch reflect a wider shift among Trump supporters remains unclear. However, their comments highlight the continuing importance of inflation, wages and affordability in shaping public perceptions of the economy.

As the administration seeks to defend its economic record, the challenge may be less about headline economic indicators and more about convincing voters that improvements are being felt in their daily lives.