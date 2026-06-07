President Donald Trump claimed at a Wisconsin farm event that Black unemployment has never been lower, then, in the same breath, acknowledged he had no idea where the statistic came from.

Speaking on 5 June 2026 at Custer Farms in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Trump made the claim during a roundtable that ran for most of an hour, with the president dominating the floor. Federal data released the day before the event told a different story: the Bureau of Labor Statistics' May 2026 Employment Situation Summary placed Black unemployment at 6.6%, a figure notably higher than what Trump inherited and far removed from any historical low.

The moment drew immediate scrutiny because Trump himself flagged the improbability of his own claim before it had finished leaving his mouth.

What Trump Said at the Custer Farms Roundtable

At the Wisconsin event, Trump told attendees, 'And we've also had huge drops in, and I'll tell you, this is something that's amazing: African American unemployment is now doing better than it's ever done.' He then added, 'I don't know where the hell that stat come, but we'll take it.'

The admission was unusual even by the president's standard; Trump routinely deploys statistics with visible confidence, but on this occasion he openly questioned his own figure in real time. The White House had not responded to CNN's requests for an explanation as of the time of publication.

The Chippewa Falls stop was Trump's first visit to Wisconsin during his second term, and it came at a politically loaded moment. A Marquette University Law School poll released that same week put his overall job approval at 38%, with just 30% approving of his economic management.

The event was billed as an agriculture roundtable to address struggling farmers contending with the compounding pressures of tariffs and the Iran war, though Trump held the floor for the majority of the session.

What the Federal Data Shows

The most recent Black or African American unemployment rate, according to the BLS Employment Situation Summary for May 2026, stood at 6.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis, down from 7.3% in April 2026 but still above the 6.2% rate recorded in January 2025, the month Trump returned to office. The rate peaked at 8.2% last November under his second term. Even the 0.7-percentage-point drop between April and May 2026 fell short of record territory: a 0.9-point single-month decline occurred under Biden from March to April 2024.

The actual record low for Black unemployment, tracked in data going back to 1972, was set under former President Joe Biden. According to Federal Reserve Economic Data and confirmed by the Biden White House Council of Economic Advisers, the rate fell to 4.8% in April 2023. The previous record of 5.3% was set during Trump's first term in August and September 2019. During the current second term, the Black unemployment rate has not dropped below 6% at any point.

A PolitiFact analysis of Black economic outcomes across administrations found that the long decline in Black unemployment predates Trump's time in office by years, tracing back to at least 2010 per BLS figures. Multiple presidents across both parties, including Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Trump in his first term and Biden, have each presided over record lows at successive points in the dataset, reflecting a structural multi-decade trend rather than one shaped by any single administration.

Recurring Claim and Disputed Pattern of Attribution

This is not the first time Trump has made disputed claims about Black unemployment. During his first term, he repeatedly asserted that his policies drove record figures, a line fact-checkers assessed as missing critical context.

As NPR reported in January 2018, the Black unemployment rate had been falling consistently since 2010, and the decline during Trump's first year represented a continuation of an existing trend rather than a departure from one. By January 2021, when Trump left office, the rate had risen to 9.3% following the pandemic.

The Wisconsin incident differs in a notable respect. Trump did not simply credit himself for a figure that required additional context; he cited a statistic he simultaneously admitted he could not source.

Whether the remark originated in prepared remarks or was ad-libbed during the event remained unclear, as CNN noted in its fact-check published the following day. The White House had not addressed the discrepancy publicly by the time the piece ran.

Farmers' Concerns Largely Overshadowed by Disputed Claims

The Black unemployment remark was not the sole contested claim made at Custer Farms. Trump told attendees that fertiliser and energy costs, driven upward by disruption to Strait of Hormuz shipping during the Iran conflict, would fall within 90 days.

Menomonie kidney bean farmer Cindy Brown told the president directly that she could no longer ship to customers in Dubai, and that freight costs had risen with no clear end in sight. Grain farmer Steve Rooney raised the concentration of agricultural inputs, noting that four companies control 85% of the beef market and three control 90% of the fertiliser supply.

Read more Trump to Wisconsin Farmers: 'Your Life Is Much Better Than My Life' After Recalling Assassination Attempt Trump to Wisconsin Farmers: 'Your Life Is Much Better Than My Life' After Recalling Assassination Attempt

The event's placement in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District carried political weight beyond the farm policy agenda. Republicans regard the seat as pivotal heading into November 2026 midterms, and the roundtable doubled as a show of presidential support for GOP incumbents Derrick Van Orden and Tom Tiffany, both of whom appeared onstage alongside Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Senator Ron Johnson. Trump has also endorsed Tiffany in the Wisconsin gubernatorial contest.

For a president who has made Black economic progress a recurring political argument, citing a statistic he openly admitted he could not verify, one that federal data shows to be false, hands critics a pointed rebuttal heading into an election year.