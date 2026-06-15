Vanessa Trump's cancer update has placed the former model and mother of five back in the spotlight after she said she is recovering from surgery and preparing for the next stage of treatment while continuing to lean on family and on her boyfriend, Tiger Woods, in the United States this week.

The news came after Vanessa, 48, shared the update on Instagram on Saturday, describing the past month as one of recovery and steady movement forward. It can be recalled that she publicly revealed her breast cancer diagnosis last month and said then that she was working with doctors on what came next, while asking for privacy as she focused on treatment and healing.

The Road Through Surgery

In her latest message, Vanessa said she had spent the previous four weeks recovering from surgery and was now approaching another phase of care. 'Over the past four weeks, I've been recovering from surgery, and I'm grateful to be healing and moving forward. Soon, I'll be starting the second stage of my treatment,' she wrote. 'Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle.'

The post did not include any further detail on the surgery itself, nor did it say what the second stage of treatment would involve. That restraint matters. In the absence of more precise medical information, the only responsible reading is that Vanessa is keeping the specifics to herself, and that is entirely her right.

When she first disclosed the diagnosis, Vanessa said she was staying 'focused and hopeful' while surrounded by support from her family, her children and those closest to her. She also made clear that she wanted space. 'I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery,' she wrote at the time.

Support arrived quickly from the Trump family. Ivanka Trump commented on the earlier announcement with a brief message that was both personal and public. 'Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,' she wrote.

Vanessa shares five children, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe, with her former husband Donald Trump Jr. The pair divorced in 2018, but last month they were seen together at daughter Kai's high school graduation, joined by Bettina Anderson, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos. For all the churn of public life around them, that was the kind of family moment that cut through the noise.

The Woods Backdrop

The timing of Vanessa's post also drew attention because of Tiger Woods. According to the source, Woods had just returned to the United States after a stay in a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland, with Page Six reporting that he landed in Florida on Friday and was photographed at a private airport in Jupiter.

The source also says Woods, who reportedly began dating Vanessa in late 2024, had spent time away from his own pressures while trying to support her through treatment. A source quoted in late May said he felt he 'needed to be with' Vanessa after learning of her diagnosis. The same account said, 'He and Vanessa are close and share their lives. He needed to be with her and he was. They do what they can for the other in light of both of them having heavy schedules of responsibility.'

That account was echoed by another Florida-based source cited by PEOPLE, who said the pair had been steady for one another despite their respective difficulties. 'Tiger and Vanessa have supported each other in every endeavour, and I don't see that changing in coming days,' the source said.

There is a human texture to that picture that goes beyond the usual celebrity machinery. Vanessa has long been presented in public as organised, composed and deeply focused on her children. Yet the source also notes that even that kind of self-possession has limits. One insider said the demands and stresses of life today 'take a toll,' while praising Vanessa's resilience and saying she has 'the right attitude' for the period ahead.

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For Woods, the backdrop remains complicated. The source says he has been dealing with legal pressure after a March rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, and was charged with DUI. He has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence with property damage, and also pleaded not guilty to refusing to submit to a lawful test after declining a urinalysis. He is due back in court on July 7.

Woods was said to have missed the family's graduation dinner in Naples, though he briefly attended Kai's commencement ceremony. That detail, small on its face, tells its own story. He has been in and out of view, doing what he can from a distance, while Vanessa says she is still in the middle of treatment and not yet at the end of the road.