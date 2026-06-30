Donald Trump allegedly warned a former beauty queen that 'bad things can happen' if she spoke out after an encounter at New York's Plaza Hotel in 1993, according to new claims made by Beatrice Keul in a June 2026 interview, which also revives questions about his past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

For context, Keul, now 55, first went public in October 2024 with allegations that Trump groped her when she was a 23-year-old banking executive and part-time model attending his Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant. Her latest account, published by PunchUp, adds a new detail she says followed the alleged assault, a warning she interpreted as a threat to stay silent.

She told the outlet the encounter ended only after she managed to calm Trump down, describing what she claims was a brief but aggressive incident inside a hotel suite. 'It was violent, it was quick, it was intense,' she said. 'I was screaming for help, and nobody came. It was bad.' According to Keul, Trump then told her not to speak publicly, saying 'otherwise, bad things can happen.'

Trump has consistently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. A spokesperson previously described Keul's claims as 'fake allegations,' and the president has said in other cases that accusations against him are 'unequivocally false.'

Trump Allegations Resurface With New Threat Claim

Read more 'He Liked Flicking': Epstein Survivor Makes New Claim About Trump's Alleged Sexual Preferences 'He Liked Flicking': Epstein Survivor Makes New Claim About Trump's Alleged Sexual Preferences

Keul's latest remarks arrive as scrutiny around Trump's past conduct continues to circulate in public and legal arenas. She is among at least 28 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct over several decades.

One of the most prominent cases, brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, resulted in a New York jury finding Trump liable for battery. Earlier this week, the US Supreme Court declined to overturn that verdict.

Keul's account, however, remains an allegation and has not been tested in court.

Her decision to speak again appears tied to what she describes as ongoing intimidation. She told PunchUp she has received threats since going public, including an AI-generated voice message warning, 'We know where you are, and we will get you,' which she says arrived around April 2025, near the time of the death of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

That detail is difficult to verify independently, and it raises as many questions as it answers. Who sent it, and why now? Keul did not provide further evidence publicly.

Still, she insists she will not back down. 'This is my truth, and I will not be silenced,' she said, framing her decision to speak out as an attempt to encourage other alleged victims to come forward.

Epstein Mention Adds Another Layer To Trump Claims

What makes Keul's account more striking is her allegation that Jeffrey Epstein was also present that day and approached her separately. She claims Epstein introduced himself as Trump's 'best friend' and told her she was supposed to be his 'prey.'

In an earlier interview with Swiss outlet NZZ, she described the experience bluntly, saying the alleged assault by Trump was followed by Epstein persistently approaching her, calling the sequence 'like a horror show.'

Epstein, who died in custody in 2019, had well-documented social connections with Trump in the 1990s and early 2000s. Recordings released by author Michael Wolff, based on interviews conducted before Epstein's death, include Epstein referring to himself as Trump's 'closest friend.' The extent and nature of that relationship remains contested.

The White House has pushed back firmly on any suggestion of wrongdoing tied to Epstein. Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said Trump has been 'totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein' and claimed he has 'done more for Epstein's victims than anyone before him.'

That assertion itself is debated, and no single legal finding fully settles the broader question of Trump's historical association with Epstein. It sits in that uncomfortable grey zone between documented social overlap and unresolved allegation.

Keul believes more women will come forward. She says she has completed a book, currently under legal review, and expects further disclosures this year. 'The dam is about to burst,' she told PunchUp.

Whether that prediction materialises is another matter. Allegations alone do not establish fact, and the passage of time complicates evidence, memory and accountability. Yet stories like this tend to linger, resurfacing in cycles, each time with a new detail that refuses to settle quietly.

And this one, with its mix of a decades-old claim, a warning that may or may not have been a threat, and the shadow of Epstein hovering in the background, is unlikely to disappear any time soon.