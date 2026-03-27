Donald Trump has once again taken aim at late-night television, reviving a familiar feud with Jimmy Kimmel after a joke about newly confirmed Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin drew a sharp response. The 79 year old US president called the host a 'loser' in a heated reaction that quickly spread online.

The exchange began with a segment on Kimmel's show that poked fun at Mullin's past as a plumber. It was the sort of line that usually passes without much fuss in late-night comedy. This time, though, it hit a nerve in a political climate already sensitive to questions of class and identity.

Trump did not treat it as a throwaway joke. He cast it as something more pointed, framing it as an insult to working Americans and turning a brief punchline into a wider cultural turning point.

Trump Frames Insult as Attack on Working Class

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In a telephone interview with Fox News' The Five on 26 March, American president Donald Trump criticised TV host Jimmy Kimmel, calling him a 'loser.' Trump also mocked the TV host as untalented, saying the latter's show should be 'canned' since he got no ratings, according to OK! Magazine. He also defended the senator's work and background as a plumber before entering politics, framing it as a badge of honour rather than a punchline.

NEW: President Trump slams Jimmy Kimmel for mocking Secretary Markwayne Mullin with "plumber" jab:



"He's a loser. He gets no ratings. None. He's got no talent. He's got Trump Derangement Syndrome...Markwayne is fantastic...Everybody loves him and I think he's gonna do a… pic.twitter.com/R2ohQEkvbX — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 26, 2026

Mullin, a Republican senator from Oklahoma and the successor of 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem as the head of Department of Homeland Security, has often spoken about his blue-collar roots. Trump's criticism leaned heavily on that point, arguing that mocking such work shows a disrespect between media elites and ordinary Americans.

There was little in Trump's tone to suggest mild annoyance or casual irritation. It followed a pattern he has used before, turning criticism from the media into a rallying point for his supporters.

The Joke that Sparked it All

Kimmel's remark, calling Mullin 'unqualified' for his current position, came during a segment that touched on political figures and recent headlines, Deadline reported. Mullin's previous career became part of the joke, drawing laughs in the studio but also raising eyebrows beyond it.

Late-night television has long walked the line between humour and commentary. Kimmel's style often blends satire with pointed political remarks, and how those land can depend entirely on who is watching.

This time, the joke did not stay within the studio. It moved quickly into political circles, where it was reframed as a statement about class and credibility.

Escalation Beyond One Joke

The reaction did not end with Trump. As per The Daily Beast, Kimmel became the centre of Trump and MAGA outrage, reflecting a broader pattern of attacks on media figures. The president has often singled out comedians and commentators who target him or his allies.

In this case, the criticism spread further, pulling in other political figures and widening the scope of the dispute. What began as a single joke soon became part of a larger political narrative.

Observers say these moments tend to work both ways. Comedians draw attention for pushing boundaries, while politicians use the backlash to reinforce their message with supporters.

A Deeper Divide Between Politics and Entertainment

The episode highlights a growing strain and tension between entertainment platforms and political power. Jokes that once felt light now carry more weight in a sharply divided environment.

For many viewers, the pattern is familiar. A joke lands, outrage follows, and the response fuels another round of headlines. Each cycle seems to deepen the gap between public figures and the media that covers them.

Donald Trump's reaction shows how quickly humour can be reframed as a political statement. By presenting the joke as an insult to workers, he shifted the focus away from comedy and towards questions of identity and respect.

Jimmy Kimmel, on the other hand, continues to work in a space where satire is expected to push limits. The challenge now is that even a brief punchline can take on a life of its own once it leaves the studio.

In the end, the clash reflects the moment as much as the people involved. A single line about a plumber has opened up a broader conversation about class, power and who gets to laugh at whom.