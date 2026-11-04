House Speaker Mike Johnson is preparing for Congress's final legislative session under Republican control after Democrats won the US House of Representatives in the midterm elections on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

The Louisiana Republican has indicated that his party still has unfinished business before the newly elected Congress takes office in January 2027, despite losing its House majority.

His remarks followed a difficult election night for Republicans, who also lost control of the Senate, handing Democrats majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Johnson now faces the challenge of managing the remaining legislative calendar while Republicans prepare for a transition into the House minority.

Johnson Defends Republican Record After Election Defeat

Johnson attended an election-night gathering in Shreveport, Louisiana, following an extensive campaign effort to protect the Republican majority.

Before the election, he had travelled across dozens of states, campaigning alongside Republican candidates and raising money for competitive congressional races. His campaign organisation said he participated in 490 events across 36 states during the election cycle, reflecting the scale of the party's effort to retain control.

Despite those efforts, Democrats secured enough seats to take the House, ending Republican control of the chamber. Johnson has defended his party's legislative record and indicated that Republicans intend to continue working during the remaining weeks of the current Congress.

The defeat also raises questions about the party's direction after voters rejected Republican candidates in several closely watched races.

What Happens During Congress's Final Session?

The period between November's election and the start of the new Congress in January is commonly called a lame-duck session.

During this time, outgoing lawmakers retain their existing positions, meaning Johnson remains Speaker and Republicans continue controlling the House until the transition. The arrangement gives Republicans an opportunity to address unfinished legislation before Democrats assume control of both chambers.

However, any significant legislative proposal must still secure the necessary congressional support and would generally require presidential approval.

The remaining calendar could involve negotiations over government funding, spending legislation, and other unresolved priorities. Johnson's ability to advance Republican measures will depend on whether lawmakers can reach agreements before the current Congress concludes.

The incoming Democratic majorities are also expected to reshape Washington's political balance, creating new obstacles for President Donald Trump's legislative agenda.

Will Mike Johnson Remain Republican Leader?

Johnson's future as the party's House leader has become another question following the election defeat. In an October interview, he indicated that he expected his Republican colleagues to support his continued leadership even if the party lost its majority.

Republicans are scheduled to hold leadership elections on 10 November, with prospective candidates required to declare their intentions by 6 November. The outcome could determine whether Johnson becomes House minority leader when Democrats take control in January.

Although the defeat has prompted discussion about the Republican leadership team's performance, no formal challenge should be assumed without an announcement. For now, Johnson's immediate priority is the outgoing Congress's remaining work.

His party has only weeks left to pursue its legislative priorities before Democrats take control, making the final session an important test of Republican unity after the midterm setback.