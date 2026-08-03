Former Married at First Sight Australia bride Bec Zacharia has announced that she is selling the diamond wedding ring from her marriage to Danny Hewitt, telling followers it now 'serves no purpose' following their split.

Bec revealed the decision in a series of Instagram Stories, where she said the ring was available for sale and confirmed that part of the proceeds would be donated to the Animal Welfare League. The announcement comes months after her marriage to Danny ended during the programme's Final Vows and has drawn renewed attention to the former couple.

Bec Announces Ring Sale on Instagram

Sharing the update on Instagram, Bec explained why she had decided to part with the ring she received during the reality dating experiment.

'It serves no purpose,' she told followers as she announced the sale. She invited interested buyers to contact her directly and said the diamond ring, originally sold by Australian jeweller Simon Curwood for about A$2,800 (about £1,460), was unlikely to sell for its original retail value.

Bec also confirmed that part of the proceeds from the sale would be donated to the Animal Welfare League. She did not specify how much of the money raised would go to the charity or when the sale would be completed.

Rather than listing the jewellery through a retailer or auction platform, Bec chose to offer it directly to followers through her Instagram Stories, asking interested buyers to contact her privately. The update focused on both finding a new owner for the ring and supporting a charity through the sale.

Marriage Came to an End at Final Vows

Bec and Danny were matched during Season 13 of Married at First Sight Australia, where their relationship unfolded throughout the experiment before ending at the Final Vows.

Although Bec chose to continue the relationship beyond the experiment, Danny decided to end the marriage during the Final Vows, bringing their time together on the show to a close.

Their differing decisions marked the end of the relationship on the programme. Since filming concluded, both have spoken publicly about their experience while continuing on separate paths following the series.

Bec has reflected on the break-up in interviews, saying she ultimately came away from the experience with greater confidence despite the disappointment. She has also alleged she experienced gaslighting during the relationship, while Danny later apologised for comments he made about her after the programme aired.

Announcement Renews Interest in Former Couple

Bec's Instagram Stories were subsequently shared across social media, including TikTok, where the announcement reached a wider audience and prompted renewed discussion among Married at First Sight viewers.

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The wedding ring remained one of the lasting reminders of the couple's televised marriage following the programme, making its sale another update in the story of their relationship after the experiment.

The announcement also attracted attention because Bec said part of the proceeds would be donated to the Animal Welfare League, although she did not specify how much she intended to contribute.

For now, the ring remains available for purchase, with Bec inviting prospective buyers to contact her directly through Instagram. She has said part of the proceeds will be donated to the Animal Welfare League, but no timeframe has been announced for when the sale will be completed.