Two American service members were dead, a third was missing, and the president of the United States was on a golf course.

Donald Trump's first public reaction to the deaths came not from the White House but from a brief phone call with a television reporter, delivered as he continued a weekend that included golfing at his Bedminster resort on Saturday and attending the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The juxtaposition, a solemn 'very sad thing' sandwiched between a round of golf and a trophy presentation, has drawn sharp criticism from commentators and ordinary Americans reacting online.

What CENTCOM Confirmed and What Trump Said

US Central Command said in an official statement posted on 18 July 2026 that 'on July 17, two US service members in Jordan were killed in action as US Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks'. A third service member remained missing.

Four additional troops were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals and later discharged, according to the statement. Others treated for minor injuries returned to duty. CENTCOM said it would withhold the fallen soldiers' identities until 24 hours after their families were notified, a standard Department of Defense practice.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded within hours, writing on X: 'Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.' House Speaker Mike Johnson followed with his own statement, saying he was 'praying for the loved ones of these brave fallen American heroes.'

Trump, by contrast, made no statement through official channels. His only public comments came when NewsNation correspondent Hannah Brandt reached him by phone on Saturday evening, one day after the strike, specifically to ask for a reaction.

'It's a very sad thing. We hate to see it happen,' Trump told her, before adding: 'they were in service of our country.' He then pivoted to insist that 'we're never, they're never going to allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.'

Asked about Iran's declaration that a ceasefire arrangement was void, Trump told Brandt: 'I couldn't care less.'

Godspeed, heroes.



Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve. https://t.co/GIcfNdAol0 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) July 18, 2026

BREAKING: In his first reaction to the announcement two U.S. service members were killed in action by Iranian attacks yesterday President Trump told me @NewsNation it’s “very sad, it’s a very sad thing. We hate to see it happen. It’s in service to our country,” but the president… — Hannah Brandt (@HannahBrandt_TV) July 18, 2026

A Weekend of Golf and Football While the War Escalated

The deaths marked the first American combat fatalities in the Iran conflict since a ceasefire had briefly held earlier in the year. The US military death toll in the war has now reached 16, according to reporting on Hegseth's public statements.

Trump's Truth Social account, active throughout the weekend, carried no mention of the attack. Posts instead focused on the SAVE America Act and a push to add Iran to a pending Russia sanctions bill.

He spent Saturday golfing at his Bedminster, New Jersey club and was scheduled to attend Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium at 3pm local time, continuing a leisure itinerary that ran in parallel with the military crisis.

The optics were compounded by Trump's own past comments dismissing concerns about the war's toll on the tournament. In March 2026, as Iran's participation in the World Cup was thrown into doubt following US and Israeli strikes that killed the country's supreme leader, Trump told Politico he 'really' didn't 'care' whether Team Melli showed up, calling Iran 'a very badly defeated country' that was 'running on fumes.'

That dismissiveness, critics argue, has carried through to his handling of American casualties five months into a conflict his administration had repeatedly predicted would last only weeks.

😢 🇺🇸 🫡

But still no statement by Trump. He's too busy golfing, posting about everything BUT our service members, and watching soccer. https://t.co/bD0QdWFFu2 — Laurie (@TherapyDogsRock) July 19, 2026

We love how Trump is sitting and laughing while touching the World Cup trophy, just enjoying himself and having a grand time, a day after he had 2 more military folks killed in Iran in his illegal war. Bring the total to 16 dead service members while gas & flight prices soar.



:/ — Ryan (@rhynoinco) July 19, 2026

Two US soldiers died yesterday and the Commander and Chief is at a sports game. Shameful — Goomba Shane (@shaneluigi13) July 19, 2026

Backlash Mounts From Commentators and Families' Advocates

The response was swift. Writing in The Atlantic, staff writer Tom Nichols argued that 'two more deaths are not, as Trump calls them, merely 'a very sad thing,' and called on the president to 'return to the airwaves, and stand before Congress, to explain what he's doing in Iran and how many more lives he's willing to risk.'

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Former White House correspondent John Harwood amplified the essay to his roughly 500,000 followers on X, writing that Nichols was asking Trump to do 'what a sane, decent president would do.'

Others noted the dissonance between a defence secretary's formal tribute, 'their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve', and a president who pivoted from 'very sad thing' to a talking point about Iran's nuclear programme within the same sentence.

The war, now approaching its fifth month, has pushed up global oil and gas prices and drawn increasing public fatigue, with polling cited by The Hill showing Americans increasingly want the fighting to stop.