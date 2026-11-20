A cryptocurrency buyer qualified for US President Donald Trump's second memecoin dinner since his return to office after acquiring just $518 (£396) in $TRUMP tokens, according to a Washington Post investigation. The event is scheduled for Sunday, 22 November 2026, at Trump's golf club in Northern Virginia.

The upcoming gathering is the second gala dinner since Trump returned to office, but the third $TRUMP gala overall. The earlier events included a May 2025 dinner, when qualifying holdings were worth at least $55,000 (£42,025). A separate gala lunch took place in April 2026.

This year's lower threshold reflects a steep decline in the cryptocurrency's value and limited participation in the invitation competition.

Falling Token Values and Low Turnout Reshape the Competition

The Washington Post's analysis identified a wallet using the name 'Michel' that reached 179th place after acquiring $518 (£396) worth of tokens during October and November.

By 17 November, those holdings were worth about $272 (£207), according to the newspaper's analysis.

The $518 was not an admission fee. Participants were ranked according to the amount of cryptocurrency they held and how long they held it. The event offered places to the top 185 registered holders, subject to eligibility requirements and security screening.

Yet thousands of potentially eligible investors apparently showed little interest.

The Post identified more than 5,000 wallets whose owners appeared capable of qualifying simply by registering before the deadline. Organisers extended registration by four days, but many eligible holders still did not participate.

Of the 100 wallets that narrowly missed qualifying for the May 2025 dinner, only three registered for the November event, the newspaper found.

The shrinking competition coincided with a sharp fall in $TRUMP's market value. The cryptocurrency traded at about 95 cents on 17 November, compared with its January 2025 peak of approximately $75.

One wallet, 'MMardani', acquired more than $64,000 (£48,900) in tokens before the first dinner. Its remaining holdings were valued at about $4,900 (£3,740) in the Post's analysis.

Another participant, 'trumpfan77', transferred roughly $102,000 (£77,900) in tokens into an account since March. Those holdings were subsequently valued at about $37,000 (£28,300).

These figures reflect changes in the value of cryptocurrency holdings, not necessarily each investor's realised trading losses.

VIP Reception and Presidential Access Draw Ethics Scrutiny

The event website offers a special VIP reception to the top 29 qualifying holders. However, it expressly states that attendees will not receive a private meeting with Trump.

Michael Beckel, money in politics reform director at Issue One, questioned the unusually low qualifying purchase.

'That is shockingly low,' he told the Post.

Beckel argued that the event offered an inexpensive opportunity for investors seeking proximity to the president.

A White House official defended the arrangement, telling the Post that the private gathering offered no promise of official government action in exchange for attendance.

Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest arising from the event.

In an October letter, Senator Adam Schiff and eight colleagues asked whether safeguards would prevent attendees from seeking government favours. They also requested information about financial benefits, foreign participation and the identities of those attending.

Beckel suggested that scrutiny surrounding earlier gatherings might discourage some investors from registering.

'People know that they might be subject to scrutiny for going to an event like this,' he said.

The event remains scheduled for 22 November, with attendance subject to the organisers' final eligibility and security checks.