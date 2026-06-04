Donald Trump's first public appearance after a week-long absence has renewed scrutiny of his health and alertness, after footage and eyewitness accounts suggested he struggled to remain awake during official engagements. His return to the spotlight quickly became a focal point for political observers and social media users alike.

The renewed attention comes amid ongoing debate about his health and stamina during high-pressure public duties. The White House has not indicated any change in his condition, but his latest appearances have intensified online discussion.

Trump Was Allegedly 'Losing Consciousness'

On 3 June, Trump addressed reporters in the Oval Office, marking one of his first public-facing moments after a week-long absence. While he discussed policy matters and took questions from the press, attention quickly shifted to his physical demeanour during the briefing.

Observers noted moments where he appeared fatigued, with pauses and prolonged stillness drawing commentary online. The appearance added to a narrative questioning his endurance during extended official schedules.

A widely circulated post on X amplified concerns about Trump's condition. The post, shared by @CalltoActivism, featured Trump seemingly struggling to keep his eyes open during the event.

'HOLY S**T BALLS! After being MISSING for a week after his hospital visit, Trump called a cabinet meeting out of the blue and can BARELY KEEP HIS EYES OPEN,' @CalltoActivism wrote. 'He is losing consciousness in his seat. This is absolutely nuts.'

The clip quickly went viral with a million views as of this writing, intensifying speculation about his recent absence and physical state.

🚨HOLY SHIT BALLS! After being MISSING for a week after his hospital visit, Trump called a cabinet meeting out of the blue and can BARELY KEEP HIS EYES OPEN. He is losing consciousness in his seat.



This is absolutely nuts. pic.twitter.com/GRGBi6G0qt — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 3, 2026

Social Media Reaction To Trump Struggling To Stay Awake

Online reaction was swift, with users pointing to what they described as repeated instances of Trump appearing to doze during official proceedings. One user commented: 'I am running out of room in this picture to fit all the times that Trump has fallen asleep live on TV.' Another jokingly added: 'Commander in Head Nods.'

The issue has also been referenced in political settings. During a recent congressional hearing, Representative Ted Lieu highlighted video footage of Trump appearing to fall asleep while Marco Rubio spoke about the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine, further fuelling debate over his attentiveness.

Lieu played the video after Rubio said he hadn't seen Trump falling asleep in official meetings. 'You are literally talking about issues of war and peace and Donald Trump is sleeping right next to you,' Lieu told Rubio.

Commander in Head Nods. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PbUqUsC5VM — That's a Night in the Box! (@CarlTFloorwalkr) June 3, 2026

I am running out of room in this picture to fit all the times that Trump has fallen asleep live on TV. pic.twitter.com/NhPkT11f7z — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) June 4, 2026

Trump's Reported Sleep Habits And Health Concerns

Trump has previously claimed that he sleeps very little, often describing a schedule that involves minimal rest. However, some medical voices have raised concerns about the implications of visible fatigue during public duties.

Former White House cardiologist Dr Jonathan Reiner suggested that persistent daytime sleepiness could indicate 'severe illness.' The same coverage noted that prolonged sleep deprivation may increase risks of dementia, cardiac complications and cognitive decline in older adults.

Read more Trump's Viral 'Dementia Face' Fuels Health Concerns Despite Doctor's Excellent Health Assessment Trump's Viral 'Dementia Face' Fuels Health Concerns Despite Doctor's Excellent Health Assessment

There has also been recurring speculation about Trump's cognitive health, including claims circulating online about possible dementia. Political commentator David Pakman recently shared a viral photo of Trump with his alleged 'dementia face.'

The photo featured a 'sort of slack-jawed Trump.' Pakman explained that, as people age, particularly those with dementia, they may lose facial muscle tone needed to keep the mouth closed. This can lead to a relaxed jaw or open-mouth resting posture, as maintaining closure requires ongoing muscle control that may weaken over time. He, however, clarified that 'Nobody can diagnose dementia from a photograph.'

Despite various rumours about Trump's health, the White House has repeatedly rejected such suggestions, stating that the US President remains in 'excellent health'.

The combination of Trump's absence, visible fatigue and widely shared footage has kept attention on his workload and stamina, even as Trump and the White House maintain that the POTUS is 'fully fit to carry out all duties.'