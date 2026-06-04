Donald Trump's health is once again under scrutiny in Washington after a new medical summary released on Friday omitted any mention of his long reported hair loss drug and confirmed that the nearly 80 year old president has taken cognitive tests several times. Some experts say the pattern looks less like routine screening and more like 'dementia monitoring.'

The White House said Trump was in 'excellent health' following recent clinic visits in his second term. Those visits had already fuelled speculation because of visible bruising on his hands, reports of swollen ankles and questions over his sometimes erratic behaviour. Trump has repeatedly pointed to his performance on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment to dismiss concerns, saying he 'aced' the test and had taken it three times.

Missing Drug Raises New Questions

At the centre of the latest concerns is finasteride, a common anti‑baldness drug sold as Propecia. It appeared in earlier medical disclosures but has vanished from public reports since Trump returned to the White House last January, including the summary released on Friday.

The White House told the Washington Post that the report reflected 'all medications deemed clinically relevant to disclose at this time' and that no other material conditions or procedures had been omitted. Trump's aides have not said whether he has stopped taking finasteride or whether it was left out because officials did not consider it relevant.

That silence has frustrated medical specialists who track presidential disclosures closely. Columbia University psychiatrist Robert Klitzman said the omission raises wider questions about what else may not be being revealed, especially when it concerns a medication as routine as one for hair loss.

The administration's record on medical candour has also been questioned before. In 2015, Trump's then physician, Dr Harold Bornstein, issued a note describing him as 'the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.' Bornstein later said Trump had dictated 'that whole letter.'

Cognitive Tests Under The Microscope

If the medication issue points to selective disclosure, the cognitive testing question goes closer to the heart of the debate over Trump's health.

During his second term, Trump confirmed three clinic visits after weeks of speculation about his appearance and demeanour. In December, he said one appointment included an MRI scan but refused to say which part of his body had been examined, except to insist it was 'not his brain.' He then pointed to his cognitive test results as proof.

'It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it,' he said.

Q: What part of your body was the MRI?



Trump: I have no idea. It was just an MRI. What part of the body? It wasn't the brain, because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing. pic.twitter.com/msh1hhLiPW — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) December 1, 2025

Doctors say the Montreal Cognitive Assessment is not a measure of intelligence. It is a basic screen used to check memory, attention and spatial awareness, usually when a clinician wants to rule out early signs of impairment.

Trump's claim that he has taken it three times has raised alarms among some clinicians. Psychiatrist Dr John Gartner has argued that repeated testing is not typical for a healthy adult and is more consistent with dementia monitoring. He and others have linked the exams to moments of public confusion, aggression and late night online posts, although no diagnosis has been made public.

Those views remain speculative. None of the experts has examined Trump directly, and the latest report does not confirm cognitive decline. Without independent evaluation or underlying medical data, their warnings remain cautious interpretation rather than fact.

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Selective Disclosure And Growing Doubts

What the new summary does reveal is limited. It acknowledges bruising on Trump's hands, which the White House says is linked to aspirin use, and drops any reference to a neck rash that had been noted before.

It repeats the same verdict that he is in 'excellent health,' but offers no laboratory figures, imaging reports or specialist letters to back that up. In isolation, none of those omissions proves much, but together they reinforce the perception of an administration that prefers broad assurances to full disclosure.

For voters weighing an incumbent who is nearing 80, and for doctors watching from the sidelines, the unanswered questions around Trump's medication and the possibility of dementia monitoring are unlikely to go away just because the White House has issued another clean bill of health.