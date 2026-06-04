Donald Trump sparked fresh questions about his health on Wednesday when he reappeared in the Oval Office after a seven-day absence from public view, with online viewers claiming the US President looked 'unwell' and appeared to be trying to hide a bruised hand.

The sudden burst of speculation around Trump followed an unusually long stretch with no public events on his schedule. The day before a Cabinet meeting on 27 May, he had spent several hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, his third visit there in a year. Supporters were told this was simply part of a routine six-month medical check, and Trump himself declared that 'everything checked out PERFECTLY.'

The White House eventually released a memo insisting he remained in 'excellent health,' yet the fine print has done little to stop questions building.

Folks, there is something gravely wrong with the president’s health and the White House is covering it up. This man is obviously not well. pic.twitter.com/qx3yYVRNBo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2026

During his fresh appearance, footage of Trump addressing reporters quickly spread across X, formerly Twitter. Viewers homed in on small, uncomfortable details rather than the politics. Several clips showed the president clasping one hand over the other, as if shielding part of his right hand from the cameras. His voice sounded thinner than usual in some segments, and there were moments where he seemed to close his eyes for slightly longer than a routine blink.

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One user wrote bluntly: 'He looks like he's going to pass out, does anyone else think that?' Another claimed Trump's voice was 'beginning to weaken' and argued that he 'had his hand covered with his other hand' while 'closing his eyes for a two count.' In that user's view, whatever treatment the president might be receiving was 'not maintaining, or improving his condition,' and they warned that his 'energy is lowering now weekly.'

A self-described retired nurse was even more direct in her public assessment, saying Trump's face looked 'puffy,' his right eye 'somewhat droopy,' and that his overall 'spirit... is in the tank.' In her opinion, he 'clearly had to go to the hospital for REAL things, not just a physical or f-ing cognitive tests' and that officials were 'covering this up big time.' None of those specific medical claims has been independently verified, and the White House has not confirmed any serious new diagnosis, so they should be treated with caution.

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar amplified similar concerns, telling his followers: 'Folks, there is something gravely wrong with the president's health and the White House is covering it up. This man is obviously not well.' His post included additional footage from the Oval Office exchange, which critics have been poring over frame by frame.

Donald Trump Health Debate Deepens After Walter Reed Visit

The renewed debate over Trump and his health has been supercharged by the timing and opacity of his trips to Walter Reed. The most recent hours-long visit came just before the Cabinet meeting, adding to a pattern that already had observers nervous. Trump turns 80 on 14 June, and this was his third formal examination since returning to office.

When the medical report finally emerged on the Friday after his latest check-up, it came with a sweeping reassurance from the president's physician, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella. In the memo, Barbabella stated that Trump 'remains in excellent health' and enjoys 'strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.' On paper, at least, the president appears to be in enviable condition for a man his age.

Yet several medical professionals have been openly sceptical about the completeness of that account. Texas vascular surgeon William Shutze told The Wall Street Journal that the report was 'almost too good to be true for somebody of his age,' adding: 'This seems to be a filtered narrative.' Others have pointed to what they see as notable gaps in the publicly released information, arguing that the summary omits the detailed metrics needed for a more rigorous assessment.

The White House has not offered a line-by-line defence of the report against those criticisms. Instead, officials have largely let Barbabella's written assurance stand, while the president's allies frame the health questions as partisan sniping. There has been no official explanation for Trump's apparent hand bruising, his recent hours at Walter Reed or the seven-day spell with no public events.

Donald Trump, Transparency Fears And An Uneasy Public

Trump, the optics are becoming as politically important as the underlying medical facts. An octogenarian president vanishing from view for a week, then re-emerging with a tightly edited health memo and a visibly marked hand, is bound to feed mistrust in a country already primed to see conspiracies.

To some voters, the image of Trump gripping his own hand in the Oval Office may look trivial compared with the demands of foreign policy or the economy. To others, those brief, uncomfortable clips feel like early warning signs that his inner circle is managing decline rather than levelling with the public.

None of the gravest claims about Trump's condition has been substantiated. There is, as yet, no independent medical evidence of a new illness beyond what the White House has chosen to disclose. But the combination of long hospital visits, vague reassurances and a visibly ageing commander-in-chief is creating exactly the kind of vacuum in which rumours flourish.