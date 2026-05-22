The White House waded into Drake's latest album rollout on Friday by sharing an edited version of the rapper's Iceman artwork on X, recast with a glittering 'MAGA' chain, and was met almost instantly with ridicule and anger from fans across social media.

Within hours of the post, the administration's attempt to turn a surprise music release into a pro‑Trump meme had been hijacked, remixed and widely condemned as another politically driven grab for pop‑culture relevance.

White House Uses Drake's Iceman For 'ICED OUT' MAGA Post

On its official X account, the White House published a doctored version of the Iceman cover that kept Drake's sparkling glove but added a heavy, diamond‑encrusted chain bearing the letters 'MAGA', the 'Make America Great Again' slogan long linked to Trump and his political movement. The caption under the image was just two words: 'ICED OUT.'

Drake has not publicly commented on the meme. USA Today reported that his representatives and the White House had been contacted for a response but there has been no on‑the‑record statement from either side in the material available.

Drake's Iceman rollout was designed for the internet, driven by high‑contrast visuals, diamonds and instantly shareable artwork. The White House version tried to ride that wave by keeping the aesthetic almost intact and bolting Trump's slogan onto it.

Fan Backlash Leaves White House Meme Looking Desperate

Drake fans flooded the replies and quote‑tweets, many of them unimpressed and some outright furious. One user tagged the rapper directly, writing 'handle this @Drake', while another simply demanded: 'Delete this.'

More elaborate responses went further, editing the already doctored image again to replace 'MAGA' with words tied to Trump scandals, including 'Epstein.'

Commenters questioned why the administration was focusing on meme content while inflation and living costs remained a concern.

Comedian and radio host The Kid Mero summed up that frustration in one widely shared comment: 'MAN GET THE F*** OUTTA HERE GAS COST THE BLOOD OF MY FIRSTBORN. AND WHY IS EVERYTHING $7 MORE THAN IT WAS LAST MONTH?'

The Trump White House has repeatedly been criticised for using AI‑generated imagery and unauthorised music clips in slick social posts that blur the line between official communication and stan‑account cosplay.

The Iceman meme dropped into a feed where followers were already primed to see the pattern, and many did.

Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo And A Pattern Of Pop Hijacking

The Drake episode follows several high‑profile clashes with pop stars who have rejected the administration's attempts to fold their work into hardline political messaging.

In December, the White House used Sabrina Carpenter's song Juno in a video featuring Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents chasing and detaining people. Carpenter did not mince words in response, calling the clip 'evil and disgusting' and telling officials: 'Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.'

The administration did not publicly apologise at the time in the material provided. Instead, a spokesperson replied with a statement that referenced Carpenter's own song titles, a move critics saw as doubling down on the same glib tone that had provoked outrage in the first place.

A similar row erupted when Olivia Rodrigo discovered that a Department of Homeland Security and White House video had used her track all‑american b**** in what she reportedly described as a 'racist, hateful propaganda' piece about so‑called self‑deportation. She is said to have demanded that her music not be used in that context again.

White House Meme Strategy Collides With Drake's Silence

One thing that stands out in the Iceman saga is Drake's decision, at least for now, not to respond. That restraint has been interpreted by many observers as a tactical choice.

The dynamic highlights a basic asymmetry. Drake did not invite the White House into his album campaign. Officials dragged his imagery into a political conversation he has previously signalled he wants no part of, having once described Trump as a 'f***** idiot' during a 2018 Brooklyn concert.

Supporters of the White House often argue that these posts are harmless jokes, just part of modern online culture. Critics counter that the account responsible is not an anonymous meme page but the official communications arm of the presidency, with all the institutional weight that implies.

Read more The White House Posted an AI Photo of Trump Donning as Agent 007 and the Internet is Not Having It The White House Posted an AI Photo of Trump Donning as Agent 007 and the Internet is Not Having It

Drake had only just released Iceman on 15 May as part of a three‑album drop, unveiling an 18‑track project fronted by a highly stylised cover.

The original artwork shows a diamond‑covered glove forming a hand sign associated with the rapper's native Toronto, a deliberate nod to his '6 God' branding and a piece of visual shorthand immediately recognisable to his global fanbase.

Hours after the rapper surprise-released Iceman and two other albums, the Trump administration posted a doctored version of the cover art on X, swapping the original jewel-toned image for a diamond 'MAGA' chain and the caption 'ICED OUT.'