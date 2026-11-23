President Donald Trump ordered the US Army to suspend plans to detonate unstable explosives in Middletown, Iowa, on Monday, 23 November 2026. He warned of possible 'death or destruction' if the deteriorating material remained untreated.

The intervention followed a federal appeals court order temporarily blocking an emergency permit authorising the disposal of 68 drums of lead azide. Trump said the operation would require approval from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and agreement from Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand.

Although he favoured a controlled explosion, the president directed the military not to proceed until those conditions were met.

Trump Halts Iowa Army Detonation Following Court Challenge

The Army discovered deteriorating lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in March 2026. The material had been stored for more than two decades. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), changes during storage caused the explosive compound to crystallise, increasing its sensitivity to friction and shock.

The stockpile consists of 68 drums containing nearly 10,000 pounds of hazardous material. On 13 November, the EPA issued an emergency permit authorising controlled detonation, with requirements covering environmental monitoring, public notification and clean-up.

Military officials initially scheduled the operation for Friday, 20 November, but repeatedly postponed it amid public concerns about possible contamination. Wednesday, 25 November, became the latest proposed date, with officials citing favourable weather conditions.

However, the Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club, represented by Earthjustice, challenged the permit over the potential release of toxic lead particles. The environmental groups questioned whether alternative disposal methods had been adequately evaluated and whether communities had received sufficient warning.

The Eighth Circuit imposed an administrative stay while considering the legal challenge. The Army subsequently argued that emergency circumstances could justify proceeding without relying on the stayed permit.

Trump intervened on Monday, ordering the military to await the court's approval. 'I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem,' he wrote on Truth Social. He also made any renewed operation conditional on Sand's agreement, adding a requirement imposed by the president rather than an established legal veto.

Trump's Iowa Army Warning Puts Rob Sand at Centre of Dispute

Trump warned that he would hold the incoming governor responsible for 'any and all death or destruction' if the proposed disposal remained blocked. His statement concerned potential future consequences and did not establish that Sand would bear legal responsibility for an accident.

Sand had already raised concerns about the Army's handling of the explosives. 'No good options exist,' the governor-elect wrote on Sunday, questioning why an earlier contract to address the danger had been cancelled.

He also asked why officials had waited until late November to pursue demolition. The Army and EPA maintain that the deteriorating material presents a serious danger, particularly as temperatures fall.

Military officials argue that disturbing the drums could trigger an uncontrolled explosion. Environmental organisations acknowledge the hazard but dispute whether open detonation offers the safest available solution.

Their concerns centre on the possible spread of toxic lead dust and the adequacy of public safety preparations. Federal guidance advises residents in potentially affected areas to remain indoors, close windows and limit exposure to outside air during any detonation.

Some residents have sealed their homes against potential contamination, while others remain concerned about changing wind conditions. Middletown Mayor Rodney Johnson has supported removing the explosives, saying the detonation must happen 'so we can move on with our lives'.