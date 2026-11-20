The US Army is facing heightened scrutiny over the disposal of hazardous explosives in Iowa after concerns about a potentially toxic lead-containing dust plume prompted public safety precautions around a planned detonation.

The operation involves degraded lead azide, a highly sensitive explosive compound, and is being carried out under environmental permitting requirements.

The planned destruction of 68 drums of degraded lead azide, weighing approximately 9,700 pounds (4,400 kilograms), was initially scheduled for Friday, 20 November, at around noon. However, Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle announced on Thursday that he had ordered Army Materiel Command to postpone the operation until Monday, 23 November.

Telle said the operation needed to take place before an anticipated drop in temperatures, which could further destabilise the explosive material. He described Monday as the latest possible point before the forecasted temperature change could pose additional risks.

The Army discovered the degrading lead azide in bunkers at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in March. Lead azide is an explosive compound used in detonators and initiation systems, but deterioration and recrystallisation can increase its sensitivity to friction and shock, potentially making the material more dangerous to handle or transport.

The Army has argued that moving the drums could trigger an accidental explosion, making controlled detonation in place the safest available disposal method. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an emergency permit on 13 November authorising the operation under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

Lead Dust Concerns Trigger Legal Challenge and Public Backlash

The proposed explosions have raised concerns among residents of Middletown and surrounding communities, including areas potentially affected across the Iowa-Illinois border. The detonations could generate airborne lead-containing dust that may settle on homes, agricultural land, vehicles and other surfaces.

Lead exposure can cause serious health problems, particularly among children and pregnant women. The metal can affect neurological development, and health authorities have repeatedly warned that no safe level of lead exposure has been established.

The Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter sought judicial intervention on Thursday, asking a federal appeals court to review the EPA's emergency permit and halt the planned detonations. The groups questioned whether sufficient environmental safeguards and alternative disposal methods had been considered.

The controversy has also prompted criticism over public communication, with residents and local officials raising concerns about the timing and adequacy of notifications. The Army previously recommended that residents in the Middletown City Park neighbourhood temporarily leave their homes because blast vibrations could potentially damage windows.

Monitoring and Mitigation Measures Remain in Place

Under the original plan, residents were advised to leave the affected neighbourhood between 8am and 2pm on Friday, with the Army offering temporary accommodation at an Armed Forces Reserve Centre in Middletown. The postponement means the original Friday evacuation schedule no longer applies.

The Army has said it will implement environmental safeguards, including earthworks, soil wetting and air monitoring, to reduce the potential spread of lead-containing dust. Sampling before the detonation, perimeter air monitoring during the operation and environmental testing afterwards are also required under the permit.

The postponement, however, does not resolve the dispute over the disposal method, as environmental groups continue to challenge the permit while the Army maintains that the deteriorating explosives pose an urgent safety threat.