Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the naval drone operation that sank the Russian corvette Merkury at Benghazi's naval base in eastern Libya, although Libyan officials initially described the vessel as severely damaged.

The attack on Sunday, 22 November 2026, has drawn condemnation from both of Libya's rival governments and raised questions about the war spilling into the divided North African country.

How Ukraine Says It Carried Out the Strike

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that seven Ukrainian-made naval drones were used against the Merkury, commissioned in 2023, ABC News reported. He called it 'an exemplary Ukrainian operation'.

Zelenskyy also said a Russian Ka-27 helicopter aboard the vessel had been destroyed and that a drone struck the dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he said was used to transport weapons.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said the drones were launched from a mother ship and described both vessels as legitimate military targets. Reuters said it had verified SBU videos showing fire and smoke around the vessels.

Accounts differ. While Kyiv says the ship sank, Libyan officials told the Associated Press it was severely damaged. Vantor satellite imagery showed the Merkury capsized at the naval base, ABC News reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had taken note of Zelensky's statement.

Libya's Rival Governments Push Back Over Sovereignty

Libya has been split for much of the past decade between Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah's internationally recognised Government of National Unity in Tripoli and a rival eastern administration led by Prime Minister Osama Hammad and backed by Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA).

The eastern government said the Merkury had docked to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia under a cooperation agreement with Moscow. It has opened a joint investigation with Russia and, according to AP, reserves the right to respond by all necessary means.

Tripoli condemned the attack and rejected Libya being drawn into the war, Reuters reported. Its Foreign Ministry said neither side had the right to conduct military operations on Libyan territory, according to Arab News.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation, warning that Libya must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts.

Where Were the Drones Launched From?

Two eastern Libyan officials told AP an initial inquiry found several drones were launched from a base run by Ukrainian forces in western Libya. They said at least four were intercepted and two hit the corvette, and at least 10 people were reportedly wounded.

According to Reuters, Hammad has asked the UN to investigate those suspicions and the presence of Ukrainian military experts in the west.

Libyan officials told the Associated Press that Ukrainian drone specialists had been operating at military facilities in western Libya, mainly at an air base in Misrata. They alleged that the deployment was part of a covert agreement with Dbeibah's government, reportedly backed by Western countries, including the United States.

In March, Russia blamed Ukrainian sea drones launched from Libya for an attack on the LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz. Kyiv has not claimed that attack.

Why Russia's Foothold in Eastern Libya Matters

Haftar's LNA, which controls eastern and southern Libya, is a major recipient of Russian arms. According to AP, Russia uses Libya as a transit hub for its operations in Africa and a foothold in the southern Mediterranean.

Reuters cited the Institute for the Study of War as saying the Merkury had stopped in Benghazi to refuel and resupply while escorting Russian cargo ships.

A New Front Far From Ukraine

Benghazi lies some 1,500 miles from the front lines, the SBU said, according to NBC News. The strike came a day after a drone hit the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland, which Finnish military officials said Ukraine had probably carried out, Reuters reported.

Jalel Harchaoui of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) described the strikes to AP as 'exceptionally brazen and provocative', saying the key questions are how Russia retaliates and how the Haftar family responds.

With US-backed peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv only recently resumed, Libya now faces the risk UNSMIL warned of; being pulled into a war that is not its own.