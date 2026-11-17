A protest leader called US President Donald Trump 'such a loser' as about 1,500 demonstrators rallied in Manila on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, demanding an independent foreign policy ahead of his arrival for the 49th ASEAN Summit, the Associated Press reported.

Earlier demonstrations on Sunday, 15 November, had led to clashes with police. Eleven protesters were reported arrested in Manila, while protest groups cited 276 arrests in Muntinlupa.

The National Capital Region Police Office later said it had completed inquest proceedings involving 213 arrested people. Those arrested retain the presumption of innocence.

Manila Protesters Slam Trump Over US Influence

At Liwasang Bonifacio, protesters waved red flags and carried a banner declaring, 'Resist U.S. war and plunder!' Riot police carrying shields and wooden truncheons monitored the gathering, according to the Associated Press.

Protest leader Teddy Casiño criticised Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for maintaining close ties with Washington, urging him to 'stop being a puppet of Donald Trump'.

Casiño argued that the Philippine government should not deal with 'such a loser' and called for a foreign policy independent of American influence.

During an earlier demonstration on Sunday, Casiño also told reporters that Trump was 'not welcome here'. His remarks reflected wider opposition to US policies that activists say threaten Philippine sovereignty.

One concern was Pax Silica, a US-led initiative intended to strengthen global supply chains for semiconductors, critical minerals and other advanced technologies.

The proposed manufacturing hub in New Clark City, Tarlac, has drawn criticism from campaigners who fear it could displace Indigenous Aeta communities and cause environmental damage.

Those concerns remain allegations, rather than established consequences. The US State Department told CBS News that Philippine authorities proposed the location and would decide whether the project proceeds under domestic law.

Marcos has supported the initiative, citing potential economic opportunities and the development of advanced manufacturing industries.

Tuesday's protests also featured an effigy depicting Trump inside a coffin. Other demonstrators destroyed an effigy portraying the president as an excavator, according to images and footage from the gathering.

Trump Welcomed Despite Manila Protests

Trump received an official welcome at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, where a child presented him with miniature American and Philippine flags.

He waved the flags as a marching band played 'YMCA'. The airport welcome took place as anti-Trump demonstrations were held elsewhere in the capital.

The president later met leaders from Australia, India and Japan during Quad discussions on regional cooperation. He also took part in ASEAN engagements as Washington sought to strengthen its diplomatic and economic relationships.

His arrival marked his first overseas trip since Republicans suffered substantial losses in the US midterm elections.

On Wednesday, 18 November, Trump was scheduled to receive full military honours from Marcos at Malacañang Palace, followed by a state banquet. The leaders were expected to reaffirm their longstanding defence alliance.

Trump was then due to travel to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and planned discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also raised the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, although no such meeting had been confirmed.