Donald Trump is due to fly to Asia aboard the Qatar-gifted aircraft on Monday, 16 November, for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, although it remains unclear whether the jet has received the upgrades he previously discussed.

Two US officials said the aircraft had undergone maintenance and improvements but could not confirm whether it had been fully 'maxed out'.

Trump's itinerary includes meetings in the Philippines before he travels to China. The three-way meeting with Xi and Putin is scheduled for Thursday, 19 November, in Shenzhen, after a separate meeting between Trump and Xi.

The journey comes after a reported Iranian security threat prompted Trump to return from Turkey aboard another military aircraft in July, according to two US officials.

The White House says the Qatar-gifted jet is safe for presidential travel but has not detailed which modifications have been completed.

Qatar-Gifted Air Force One Upgrades Remain Unclear

Trump said in July that the aircraft would be sent away to be 'maxed out' so it could 'go into any territory'. He initially estimated the work would take about a month, before extending that timeframe to 60 days in September.

Despite those plans, Trump used the aircraft to visit Ireland in September and travelled aboard it regularly during October's midterm campaigning.

One official said further upgrades were expected, although they would take less than 60 days. Another described recent interior enhancements as 'cosmetic', saying they did not include the more extensive modifications.

Then-White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described the jet as 'perfectly safe' for domestic and overseas travel.

A senior administration official later declined to discuss specific upgrades, citing the need to maintain a 'safe, secure, and reliable capability'.

The upgrade discussions drew attention after Trump's July visit to Turkey. Two US officials said an Iranian security threat prompted him to return home aboard another military aircraft. Trump subsequently said the Qatar-gifted jet would be 'maxed out', but did not specify what modifications were required.

The administration has not provided a detailed account of the remaining work or confirmed when the next major upgrade period will begin.

Trump's Asia Trip Includes Manila Meetings and Xi-Putin Nuclear Talks

Trump is expected to arrive in Manila on Tuesday, 17 November, for regional diplomatic engagements. His programme includes discussions with Indo-Pacific partners and a planned trade agreement with Thailand.

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. before travelling to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Trump is expected to hold a bilateral meeting and working lunch with Xi on Thursday afternoon, with existing trade arrangements among the topics. That meeting is separate from the planned three-way discussions with Xi and Putin later the same day.

US officials said the trilateral talks would focus on reducing nuclear arsenals and discussing Iran. Russia's war in Ukraine would not be on the agenda.

Washington does not expect an immediate agreement, with officials describing the meeting as an initial discussion among the three leaders.

The Shenzhen meetings are due to conclude a diplomatic trip that combines regional trade negotiations with discussions involving three major nuclear powers. The planned talks remain subject to the leaders' schedules.

The aircraft's continued use does not confirm that the extensive upgrades Trump outlined have been completed. The White House says it is safe for presidential travel, but has not specified what work remains or when it will be carried out.