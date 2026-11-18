Donald Trump has joked that Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr should give him the gold baton and field marshal rank once bestowed on US General Douglas MacArthur, invoking a piece of military history during a state luncheon in Manila.

Trump made the request at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, 18 November, after recalling that Philippine Commonwealth President Manuel L. Quezon had honoured MacArthur there in 1936.

'I'd like to have you do that to me, if you don't mind. I'd love that. I mean, why the hell shouldn't I get that?' Trump said. Some guests laughed. It was unclear whether he wanted the baton, the rank or both. Marcos did not announce any such appointment.

Why MacArthur Became a Philippine Field Marshal

MacArthur's appointment was more than a ceremonial presentation. Quezon appointed him military adviser to the Philippine Commonwealth in 1935, tasking him with helping develop a national defence system as the country moved towards independence from the United States.

TRUMP: It was here that President Quezon bestowed General MacArthur with a gold baton and the rank of Field Marshal in the Philippine Army. I'd like to have you do that to me if you don't mind. I mean, why the hell shouldn't I get that? pic.twitter.com/ejDPP7oiqD — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2026

On 19 June 1936, Quezon appointed MacArthur field marshal of the Philippine Army. The title was largely symbolic, but technically placed the American general in a position of authority below Quezon, who was commander-in-chief. There is no indication MacArthur exercised that additional command authority.

The appointment came during the Commonwealth period, a transition to full independence in 1946 under the 1934 Tydings-McDuffie Act. MacArthur, a former US Army chief of staff, helped shape the new army's organisation and defence plans.

Trump's Collection of Honours and Gifts

The request adds to Trump's history of receiving unusual awards and high-profile gifts. Among them was FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize, presented by the football governing body in December 2025.

He also received the physical Nobel Peace Prize medal from Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado during her visit to the White House in January 2026. Machado won the 2025 prize, but giving Trump the medal did not transfer the award or make him a Nobel laureate. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the honour remains inseparably linked to the original laureate.

Other gifts have included a Rolex desk clock and a gold bar presented by Swiss business representatives, as well as a glass plaque on a gold base from Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

The Diplomatic Stakes Behind the Joke

Trump's remarks came during a visit focused on trade and security, not simply ceremony. At the luncheon, he announced what he called a major US-Philippines trade deal, but provided no details. Manila later described the outcome as an understanding on economic cooperation, while Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez confirmed that nothing had been signed.

Trump also said Washington was expanding defence cooperation with Manila, describing it as an important pillar of regional security amid tensions in the South China Sea. The visit underscored the alliance's strategic importance in the Indo-Pacific.

He was due to continue to China for a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday, 19 November, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering.

His request for MacArthur's old honour may have been delivered as a joke, but its historical reference was rooted in a consequential period: the creation of a Philippine army and the country's transition towards independence.