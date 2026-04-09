The political storm around Donald Trump has reached a boiling point, with the president abruptly sidelining JD Vance from critical Iran negotiations just days after a wave of outrage over what critics have branded 'unhinged' war rhetoric.

The dramatic move has only intensified growing calls to invoke the 25th Amendment, with lawmakers from both sides warning that the situation has spiralled into a serious test of leadership and stability.

Vance Removed From High Stakes Iran Negotiations

At the centre of the row is Trump's decision to exclude Vance from upcoming peace talks with Iranian officials, despite earlier indications that the vice president would play a key role. Instead, the president confirmed that figures such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would lead discussions, leaving Vance notably absent.

Trump attempted to downplay the snub, suggesting there were 'questions of safety and security' surrounding Vance's involvement. However, the timing has raised eyebrows, coming just as reports emerged that Vance had privately opposed the administration's aggressive stance on Iran.

Sources close to the situation suggest the exclusion was far from routine. It is widely seen as a calculated move to sideline a dissenting voice within the administration at a moment of heightened tension. The decision also signals a deepening internal divide at the highest levels of power.

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Vance Pushes Back

Behind the scenes, Vance had reportedly expressed serious concerns about escalating conflict with Iran, warning that a large scale campaign could trigger regional chaos and heavy casualties. He is understood to have favoured restraint, even urging alternatives to direct military action.

Despite this, Vance's position appeared to shift once it became clear that intervention was likely. In internal discussions, he reportedly argued for overwhelming force if action could not be avoided, reflecting the difficult balancing act within the administration.

Observers believe Vance's cautious stance and subsequent leaks to the press may have played a role in Trump's decision to freeze him out. The move has been interpreted by some as an attempt to prevent the vice president from distancing himself politically from a deeply controversial war effort.

'Unhinged' Rhetoric Sparks Surge in Removal Calls

The backdrop to this internal clash is a series of incendiary remarks from Trump that have triggered alarm across Washington. Critics point to statements in which the president appeared to threaten devastating action against Iran, prompting accusations that his language crossed dangerous lines.

The backlash has been swift and severe. More than 80 Democratic lawmakers have publicly called for action, with some urging the immediate use of the 25th Amendment. Even figures within Trump's broader political orbit have echoed concerns, signalling an unusual level of cross party unease.

Representative Melanie Stansbury was among those voicing alarm, writing that the situation demands urgent constitutional scrutiny. Others have warned that such rhetoric risks undermining both national security and global stability.

Internal Rift Deepens

The fallout from Trump's decision to sideline Vance extends beyond foreign policy, exposing deeper fractures within the administration. Analysts suggest the president's move may have been driven not only by policy disagreements but also by optics.

With calls for removal growing louder, sending a vice president perceived as more measured into negotiations could have highlighted the contrast in leadership styles. By excluding Vance, Trump retains tighter control over both messaging and outcomes.