President Donald Trump has threatened to add the cost of wildfire smoke pollution to tariffs on Canada, a penalty American businesses and consumers would ultimately pay while more than 100 million people breathe hazardous air.

The president accused Ottawa of 'Willful Negligence' in a Truth Social post on Friday, claiming the smoke drifting south is 'costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying'.

'We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein,' Trump wrote, adding that the US is being 'unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air'. He said he would call Prime Minister Mark Carney, and the two ultimately discussed the issue on Sunday.

Who Actually Pays a Pollution Tariff

Tariffs aren't paid by foreign governments. They are import taxes collected from American companies at the border, and businesses typically pass those costs on to shoppers through higher prices. A pollution tariff would hand residents of New York, Chicago, Detroit, and Washington DC a second bill for the air they breathe.

The National Weather Service said conditions would improve across the Northeast over the weekend, but fresh smoke was expected to sweep into Chicago, Wisconsin, and Indiana through Sunday, keeping air quality alerts in place across much of the Midwest.

Why the Threat May Be Legally Hollow

Trump's tariff powers are narrower than his post suggests. The Supreme Court blocked him earlier this year from using an economic emergency powers law to impose sweeping levies, and Canadian goods currently face a 10% rate. Most Canadian imports escape it entirely because they comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the trade deal Trump himself signed during his first term.

That leaves a pollution surcharge without an obvious legal foundation. The White House has not explained what authority would support one, meaning the threat may carry more political weight than legal force.

'Send Support, Send Help'

Ottawa pushed back directly. 'Fighting climate change is the responsibility of all countries, including the United States,' Carney told reporters on Thursday. Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski said Canada has invested 12 billion Canadian dollars, roughly $8.8 billion (£6.5 billion), in forest sustainability and fire prevention since 2020.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford went further on Friday, calling the tariff threat unacceptable and pointing out that Canadian crews helped battle the California wildfires last year. 'Maybe what you should do rather than complain is send support, send help, because we have done the exact same thing for our American friends,' he said.

More Than 900 Fires Still Burning

Canadian government fire data showed more than 900 active wildfires this weekend, with the worst concentrated in northwestern Ontario and Manitoba. Thousands of residents have been evacuated as roughly 200 fires burn in Ontario alone, 81 of them out of control.

The fires don't respect the border either. The US Forest Service confirmed that two Minnesota blazes, the Bear Trap Fire and the Thumb Fire, crossed into Canada this week, with crews from both countries coordinating the response.

Though the high-profile talk with Carney already happened, the arithmetic for American consumers stays the same. If a pollution tariff ever materialises, the people paying it will be the ones already coughing under the haze.