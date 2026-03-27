The 15-time major champion is in hot water with the law after flipping his car in the middle of the day. Sheriff's deputies arrested the 50-year-old golfer for a suspected DUI following the serious rollover crash on March 27, 2026.

The scene on the side of the road instantly reminded people of his previous history with prescription drugs. Authorities allege Woods was impaired by 'some type of medication or drug,' a troubling echo of his previous high-profile arrests and rehabilitation programmes.

How an Afternoon Drive Led to a Rollover Crash

The crash unfolded just after 2 p.m. on Jupiter Island when Woods overtook a cleaning truck. According to Sheriff John Budensiek, his £90,000 ($110,000) Land Rover swerved to avoid a direct collision. The luxury vehicle clipped the truck's trailer and subsequently rolled onto its driver's side.

Despite the severe impact, Woods avoided physical injuries. The golfer climbed out of the passenger-side door before law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. First responders noted signs of impairment, prompting immediate roadside sobriety tests.

Why Police Think Prescription Drugs Were Involved

Read more Tiger Woods DUI Arrest: Why He Refused A Urine Test After Florida Car Crash, Sheriff Explains Tiger Woods DUI Arrest: Why He Refused A Urine Test After Florida Car Crash, Sheriff Explains

After running a few tests at the scene, deputies took Woods to the Martin County Jail. The sheriff confirmed the golfer appeared under the influence of 'some type of medication or drug,' though official toxicology reports remain pending. This arrest adds another difficult chapter to a life previously chronicled in the HBO documentary Tiger.

For longtime observers, the scene felt uncomfortably familiar. The golfing great has a documented history of prescription pill abuse, directly linked to his prior smash-ups on the road. Multiple rehabilitation stints have punctuated his career, often following severe physical injuries and surgeries.

Tracing the Pain Medication Struggles and Prior Arrests

Woods' troubled relationship with painkillers first captured global attention during a publicised arrest in 2017. During that Memorial Day weekend, officers discovered him asleep behind the wheel of his running vehicle. He was parked about 15 miles from his Florida home in the early hours.

That arrest resulted in a widely circulated mugshot and an admission of fault. Toxicology reports revealed he had been driving with a potent cocktail of substances. This mix included Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien, and THC, which he blamed on prescribed medication.

Why Severe Back Surgeries Fuelled His Medication Reliance

His reliance on these painkillers originated from the gruelling physical demands of professional golf. Starting in the spring of 2014, he underwent four separate back surgeries to salvage his career. These procedures culminated in a complex spinal fusion operation just two months before his 2017 arrest.

He detailed his early triumphs in his book The 1997 Masters: My Story, but physical deterioration came later. Woods told arresting officers he solely took the pills to ease persistent pain from surgical recoveries. This pattern of relying on medication has seemingly resurfaced.

SHERIFF: Tiger Woods charged with DUI after Florida crash, believed to be on "some type of medication or drug." Blew .000 but refused to do a urine test pic.twitter.com/1g9YRwAC6x — BNO News (@BNONews) March 27, 2026

How Previous Car Accidents Shaped His Public Image

Beyond the 2017 incident, Woods survived a near-fatal rollover crash in Southern California early in 2021. That high-speed collision shattered his right leg and required emergency surgery. While authorities did not file impairment charges then, it cemented his reputation for dangerous roadside incidents.

Fans are questioning whether the 50-year-old can recover from this legal setback. This latest incident is casting a massive shadow over his legendary career, and right now, it is hard to say exactly what this means for his future in professional golf.