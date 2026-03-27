Questions around Tiger Woods' latest crash quickly shifted from the rollover itself to what happened after deputies arrived on Jupiter Island. Authorities said the golf star was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on 27 March, and one detail soon stood out: Woods refused to provide a urine sample, even as investigators said he showed signs of impairment at the scene.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Florida law permitted Woods to decline that test, a point Sheriff John Budensiek addressed directly, saying Woods 'was cautious not to self-incriminate' and that he was 'entitled to refuse that test.' Officials said deputies carried out field sobriety checks before taking Woods into custody after the afternoon crash, which happened near his home and ended with his vehicle on its side.

Read more What Happened to Tiger Woods? Details Emerge of Rollover Crash in Jupiter Island, Florida What Happened to Tiger Woods? Details Emerge of Rollover Crash in Jupiter Island, Florida

What Florida Law Says About Test Refusals

Woods' refusal did not appear to stem from confusion at the roadside, but from a deliberate legal decision, according to the sheriff. Budensiek told reporters that Woods 'was careful with his words, especially when he opted out of the urine test', framing the refusal not as obstruction but as an exercise of a right explicitly available under Florida statute. That explanation mattered because the refusal became one of the most closely watched elements of the arrest.

Authorities had sought a urine test after concluding that Woods displayed signs of impairment following the crash. The sequence outlined by the sheriff's office was straightforward: a rollover crash, roadside checks, signs of impairment, an arrest on suspicion of DUI, and then, at the jail, a breathalyser result of 'triple zeroes,' indicating no measurable alcohol in his system.

What Happened at the Scene

The crash took place just after 2 pm near Woods' Jupiter Island residence. Woods attempted to pass a pressure cleaner truck on a two-lane road, swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle, and clipped the back end of the truck's trailer. His Range Rover rolled onto its driver's side. Woods crawled out through the passenger side and was not injured; the truck driver was also unharmed.

Investigators focused on his condition at the roadside, with the sheriff's office saying Woods showed signs of impairment before he was taken into custody. Despite the zero breathalyser reading, Budensiek said the absence of alcohol did not resolve the impairment question: 'We will not obtain definitive results regarding what may have impaired him at the time of the accident,' he said, given the urine test refusal.

🚨 BREAKING: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida pic.twitter.com/lXednK8AEK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 27, 2026

The Sheriff's Account

Woods faces two misdemeanour counts: DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Under Florida procedure, he was required to remain in the Martin County jail for a minimum of eight hours following the arrest, a standard cooling-off period applied to DUI suspects regardless of profile.

The arrest is not Woods' first. In 2017, he was found asleep at the wheel in Palm Beach County and subsequently pleaded guilty to reckless driving, acknowledging he had taken a bad mix of painkillers. As fuller police details emerged, the sheriff's position remained consistent: Woods was entitled to refuse the urine test, a charge now accompanies that refusal, and the question of what, if anything, impaired him on 27 March remains unanswered.