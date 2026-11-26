A Louisiana family cannot establish where an 83-year-old woman's remains are, while another fears their relative may have been mistakenly cremated, after a suspected body mix-up at a Shreveport funeral home. State regulators are investigating Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, which has apologised to both families.

Relatives of Gloria English, 83, believe they may have attended a funeral for Jean Mims, 78, whose family was later told her body could not be found. Neither the suspected exchange nor Mims' cremation has been conclusively established in public reporting.

Family Raised Concerns Before Cremation

English's family held a private funeral on 12 November. Her granddaughter, Treasha English, told local television station KSLA that doubts about the woman's identity emerged during a viewing the previous day.

She initially wondered whether embalming and make-up might have altered her grandmother's appearance. Relatives repeatedly sought reassurance from funeral home staff, who, she said, maintained that the woman was English.

The family contacted KSLA after seeing its report about Mims' disappearance. Journalists showed a photograph provided by English's relatives to Marie Cooper-Johnson, Mims' sister, who said she recognised features resembling those of her sibling.

English's relatives also told the station they had expected to collect her ashes on Monday, 23 November. When English's daughter arrived, however, she was told paperwork still needed to be completed. The family has not publicly confirmed whether the ashes were subsequently released.

Jean Mims' Funeral Cancelled After Body Could Not Be Located

Mims died on 8 November, according to her published obituary. A service had been arranged for 21 November at Willow Chute Baptist Church in Shreveport.

The funeral was cancelled after staff summoned relatives to a meeting and told them Mims' body was missing. According to Cooper-Johnson, staff raised the possibility that her sister had been among several bodies sent for cremation.

For her family, the uncertainty was compounded by Mims' opposition to cremation. Relatives told KSLA that she had expressly wanted to avoid it.

Cooper-Johnson has called for Heavenly Gates to close and wants to establish who was responsible for collecting, receiving and handling her sister's body.

'I don't have that closure,' she told KSLA.

Coroner Says No Cremation Request Was Received

Caddo Parish Coroner Dr Todd Thoma told KSLA that his office had received no cremation application for Mims and had therefore issued no release authorising one.

He said a separate application from Heavenly Gates had been approved, but it contained another person's identifying details. The coroner did not disclose that person's identity, and the available information does not establish whose remains were covered by the application.

The owner of Caddo Crematory said three women's bodies arrived on 13 November, but the business had no documentation for Mims. Crematory staff also said they had submitted their records to state regulators.

The Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors received two complaints on 19 November and opened an investigation. It has not publicly confirmed whether those complaints concern Mims or disclosed its findings.

On 25 November, Heavenly Gates issued a statement offering its 'heartfelt apologies' to both families. It said its investigation was continuing and would determine what steps were needed to address the incident and prevent a recurrence.

The statement did not confirm the alleged exchange or identify the remains that may have been cremated. English's family is still seeking answers about whose body it mourned, while Mims' relatives want confirmation of what happened to her.